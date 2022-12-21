Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Temperatures warm with a wet weekend on the way
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Temperatures will continue to climb near freezing today and then above average as 2022 comes to a close. Tuesday should be generally overcast, but will climb back close to freezing by the afternoon. Starting Wednesday, temperatures rise above average and stay there for the rest of...
dayton247now.com
Light snow possible today with warmer weather this week.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Temperatures will break above average later this week, after a cold day today. The start of the week remains quite cold with a chance for a few snow showers Monday. Some accumulations up to an inch possible although many will only see a coating or dusting. Highs will only be in the 20s.
dayton247now.com
Aftermath of the weekend winter storm
Dayton, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, that most likely came true this past weekend, but it wasn’t sweet dreams for everyone. A representative for AES, the electric company that supplies power to over 500,000 people in the Dayton area, told Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown that over 21,000 customers experienced power outages throughout the holiday weekend.
dayton247now.com
MetroParks Ice Rink closed due to winter conditions
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to inclement weather, MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark is closed today. A park spokesperson says this was the only MetroParks facility to be opened Christmas Day for the annual Christmas Day Skate. All other MetroParks facilities are closed today, as well, for the holiday.
dayton247now.com
Kings Island WinterFest closed on Dec. 26 due to water line damage
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island WinterFest will be closed on Monday, December 26, due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold temperatures. The water line damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, but Kings Island anticipates re-opening on Tuesday, December 27. Anyone who purchased tickets...
dayton247now.com
Fires over holiday weekend lead to 10 deaths
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - This past weekend had some tragic losses, there were 10 deaths from five different fires across the state. There was a press conference earlier Tuesday where state fire marshals and chiefs spoke to what happened and what they experienced this past weekend. “This past weekend has...
dayton247now.com
Heavy police presence at Yellow Springs residence ends peacefully
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several county law enforcement agencies were on scene during a police incident on Saturday. Yellow Springs Village Manager Josue Salmeron says the incident happened on the 100 block of Brookside Drive. Salmeron posted on social media the incident had been resolved without injuries. A resident...
dayton247now.com
4 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four people are now dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township, Shelby County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Florida, was traveling north on I-75 when his 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination went off...
dayton247now.com
Slow speed pursuit ends with crash involving two vehicles in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A pickup truck led officers on a "short, slow-speed" pursuit before hitting two vehicles Tuesday morning in Piqua. Officers responded to a traffic crash involving the truck that hit a retaining wall and electric box in the city's downtown area, according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove.
dayton247now.com
Search scheduled for missing Clermont County man with autism
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Another search has been scheduled for a Clermont County man who has autism. There is still no sign of 72-year-old Thomas "Tommy" Mills since he was reported missing on Dec. 7. Surveillance video shows him leaving his apartment located off Ohio Pike on Dec. 5...
dayton247now.com
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Shelby County fatal crash
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A driver of a semi-tractor trailer involved in a crash that killed four people in Shelby County Christmas Eve is facing vehicular homicide charges. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert of Hialeah, Florida was arraigned Tuesday morning, and faces five charges of vehicular homicide, according to court records. A...
dayton247now.com
City of Moraine searching for Christmas Day home invasion suspect, cash reward offered
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Moraine Police Department (MPD) are searching for the suspects who broke into a 94-year-old man's home, beat him, and robbed his home the night before Christmas Day. According to the MPD, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at the home...
dayton247now.com
Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Legalized online and live sports gambling starts in Ohio on January 1, and experts say that could also create mental health challenges for the state. Mental health experts are worried about a possible big jump in the number of problem gamblers statewide. University of Cincinnati social...
dayton247now.com
Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
dayton247now.com
Ohio minimum wage set to increase in the new year
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- These days everything comes at a price, but not a price some can afford despite an 80-cent increase to the state minimum wage happening in the new year. “I don’t know anyone that could live on $10 especially with the way property values are going up and price of rent.”
dayton247now.com
Dayton consultant secures seat on $650M VA contract
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton business management consultant has won a seat on a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract vehicle designed to solicit innovative care for Veterans. The five-year contract totals up to $650 million for innovation services in several areas. JJR Solutions, a...
Comments / 0