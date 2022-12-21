ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Arctic Cold for Christmas

Along the south coast we have the ocean-effect snow machine stirred up and it’s bringing accumulations as high as 3-5 inches to Block Island and even higher to Martha’s Vineyard. Santa will no doubt need an extra layer out tonight. Evening temperatures tonight will be in the teens...
ABC6.com

Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Daily Voice

Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston

Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Major storm takes aim at Southern New England

It's the calm before the storm on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clouds start to increase overnight into Thursday as the strong area of low pressure starts to move into the Great Lakes region. Much of the daylight hours on Thursday is spent under a blanket of clouds.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hamlethub.com

Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents

Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUPE

Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mountain Times

‘One of the worst storms in history’

110K households lost power Staff report  The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
News 12

Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm

Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

