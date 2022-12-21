Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Arctic Cold for Christmas
Along the south coast we have the ocean-effect snow machine stirred up and it’s bringing accumulations as high as 3-5 inches to Block Island and even higher to Martha’s Vineyard. Santa will no doubt need an extra layer out tonight. Evening temperatures tonight will be in the teens...
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
WMTW
Wicked winds, heavy rain leaves wake of extensive damage across Maine
MAINE — Wicked winds and heavy rains battered the state of Maine as a powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. At the height of the storm, winds were between 60 and 70 mph along the coastline. In South Portland, parts of...
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
Multiple weather advisories issued for Mass.: Here’s what to expect from the storm
It wouldn’t be a New England storm without some measure of complexity. The National Weather Service has hoisted multiple weather watches, warnings and advisories for different parts of Massachusetts from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, advising residents of high wind, coastal flooding, river flooding and snow in varying localities.
Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.
The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds approaches
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
Turnto10.com
Major storm takes aim at Southern New England
It's the calm before the storm on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clouds start to increase overnight into Thursday as the strong area of low pressure starts to move into the Great Lakes region. Much of the daylight hours on Thursday is spent under a blanket of clouds.
VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Winter Storm Warning’ now says up to 8 inches snow expected
UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.
‘One of the worst storms in history’
110K households lost power Staff report The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Severe cold weather protocol activated for Friday in CT
Governor Lamont is announcing he is activiating the state’s severe cold weather protocol for the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to shoot up past 50 degrees but then crash when a storm passes by on Friday.
News 12
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
