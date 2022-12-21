OFFICIAL: QB Sean Boyle Signs with West Virginia

QB Sean Boyle

Height: 6'2" Weight: 200 lbs

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

High school: Charlotte Catholic

Power Five Offers:

Rutgers, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Arkansas State, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Memphis, South Florida.

Evaluation:

Boyle has all the mechanics but the lack of Power Five offers is glaring. According to multiple scouts, Boyle hit a growth spurt following his junior season, and worked hard in the offseason, growing around two inches and putting on approximately 20 pounds. Since then, P5 schools have started to take notice but WVU did not waste much time with an official offer.

It's evident in his highlights the young man is a gamer.

He's got good instincts in the pocket and has the athleticism to avoid the rush but it's his ability to make the tough throws on the run that stands out on film. He can, and will, tuck it and run. Additionally, he's willing to stand in the pocket, take a hit and deliver a deep throw down the sideline.

Playing time projection:

Boyle has the attributes and will have time to develop with Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene battling for starting quarterback this offseason. Expect Boyle to redshirt and get his shot as the signal caller in year two or three.

Highlights:

