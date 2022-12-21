Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Says He's "Keeping Trucking Along"

The key thing for Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is to remain patient.

He's spent most of the season never getting too high or too low. Each day is different.

Oladipo made his first start of the year in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

"It's a roller coaster, it's a season," Oladipo said. "You can't expect the same thing every time. It is what it is. I just went out there and played as hard as I could for as long as I could."

Oladipo had 14 points and five rebounds in 34 minutes. Even after using him as a starter, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra he wants Oladipo to grow more comfortable playing with the second unit.

"It's been a different year for me," Oladipo said. "At the end of the day, you gotta keep trucking along. You gotta keep fighting, you gotta keep playing. We'll figure it out."

Oladipo is among the Heat players adjusting to different lineups almost on a nightly basis. The Heat have used 12 different starting lineups this season because of injuries.

"We all go to work and things aren't necessarily the way we want them to be but you just go to work and do it to the best of your ability," Oladipo said. "I can sit here and say that but it's not going to change anything. I've been through too much to have any excuses for anything."

