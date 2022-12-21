ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Says He's "Keeping Trucking Along"

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 5 days ago

The key thing for Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is to remain patient.

He's spent most of the season never getting too high or too low. Each day is different.

Oladipo made his first start of the year in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

"It's a roller coaster, it's a season," Oladipo said. "You can't expect the same thing every time. It is what it is. I just went out there and played as hard as I could for as long as I could."

Oladipo had 14 points and five rebounds in 34 minutes. Even after using him as a starter, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra he wants Oladipo to grow more comfortable playing with the second unit.

"It's been a different year for me," Oladipo said. "At the end of the day, you gotta keep trucking along. You gotta keep fighting, you gotta keep playing. We'll figure it out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FIe7_0jpykvpA00

Oladipo is among the Heat players adjusting to different lineups almost on a nightly basis. The Heat have used 12 different starting lineups this season because of injuries.

"We all go to work and things aren't necessarily the way we want them to be but you just go to work and do it to the best of your ability," Oladipo said. "I can sit here and say that but it's not going to change anything. I've been through too much to have any excuses for anything."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Tuesday's loss to Chicago. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo makes first start of the season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Questionable For Monday Against Minnesota Timberwolves

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideTheHeat

Is Dwyane Wade Next After Dallas Mavericks Unveil Statue Of Dirk Nowitzki?

The Dallas Mavericks repaid retired star Dirk Nowitizki for his loyalty by unveiling a statue of him Sunday outside the arena. It raised the question of if the Miami Heat will do the same for Dwyane Wade, who, like Nowitzki, is the greatest player in franchise history? The Mavericks presented the statue before their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheHeat

Aaron Gordon Dunk Highlights Christmas Day Games

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade now have something in common. Both have had the highlight of the day on Christmas. Eight years after Wade posterized Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love on a put-back dunk, Gordon did the same to the Phoenix Suns' Landry Shamet.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Still Trying To Shake Injury Bug

The Miami Heat have used 12 different starting lineups because of injuries. The injury but continued when forward Jimmy Butler sprained an ankle in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Here's what the players had to say about injuries happening so frequently:. Lowry: "Let's get our injuries out of the...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, Betting Line, Injury Report and Lineup Etc

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap: Joel Embiid Has Big Day Against New York Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They won for the eighth straight time after defeating the New York Knicks 119-112 on Christmas Day. Sixers center Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer, led the way with 35 points. But what made it eye-catching was it happened just hours after it was reported James Harden was interested in returning to the Houston Rockets. Harden had 29 points and 13 assists, just two days after recording a career-high 21 assists.
NEW YORK STATE
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy