2023 In-State OL Austin Siereveld Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes secured a signature from an in-state prospect who was heavily pursued by Alabama and Notre Dame.

SIEREVELD PROFILE

Hometown: Liberty Township, Ohio

High School: Lakota East

Size: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: May 4, 2022

Recruitment Recap : As is the case with most in-state prospects, Austin Siereveld was widely expected to commit to Ohio State once he received an offer from former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa during an unofficial visit for the win over Penn State in October 2021.

However, offers from Alabama and Notre Dame – plus changes on the staff that included Studrawa and former defensive coordinator/area recruiter Kerry Coombs – turned what was seemingly a cut-and-dried recruitment into a battle for the Buckeyes.

Luckily, Siereveld quickly built a strong relationship with first-year offensive line coach Justin Frye following an unofficial visit for a practice in March. He then returned to campus for the spring game on April 16, which gave him another chance to spend time with the Ohio State staff.

After taking another unofficial visit with the Fighting Irish the following weekend, Siereveld has apparently seen enough to make his decision. He then announced his commitment to the Buckeyes and became a regular on campus this summer and fall.

Evaluation : " Siereveld currently plays all over the offensive line for the Thunderhawks, but his future in college and beyond is on the interior at either guard or center. The Buckeyes often target players who are position versatile, not to mention that he has the size and temperament needed to bully opposing interior defensive linemen.

"Siereveld is also the starting center on Lakota East’s varsity basketball team, which speaks to his overall athleticism and footwork. But it’s worth noting the Thunderhawks’ football team features a run-heavy offense, so he’ll have to work on his pass blocking before he can make an impact for the Buckeyes."

-----

-----

-----

