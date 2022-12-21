2023 In-State OL Luke Montgomery Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have secured a signature from the top-rated player in Ohio regardless of position.

MONTGOMERY PROFILE

Hometown: Findlay, Ohio

High School: Findlay

Size: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★ ★

Commitment Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Recruitment Recap : Luke Montgomery was the third in-state player in his class to land an offer from Ohio State in February 2021, and the question was never if he’d commit to the Buckeyes, but simply a matter of when.

It took a lot longer than expected, though, as Montgomery made certain of his decision with trips to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among others.

Montgomery regularly visited Columbus, as well, attending a one-day camp that June and three games in the fall, and then quickly built a rapport with first-year offensive line coach Justin Frye when he was hired in January.

He pledged his services to Ohio State on Feb. 17, nearly one year to the day after he received the offer from the Buckeyes, and was widely viewed as the leader of the Buckeyes’ class, attending every game in the fall.

Evaluation : “An aggressive player, Montgomery seems to be the instigator whether assigned to run block or pass protect. Also a basketball player at the prep level, Montgomery's traits translate to football in important areas like footwork, general redirection and anticipation.

“As the polish and reps pile up in his swift kick slide and long extension, the plus footwork and striking ability should project as a potential blindside protector by the time he is settled in Columbus.”

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets .

