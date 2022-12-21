2023 In-State SAF Malik Hartford Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have secured a signature from one of the hardest-hitting defensive backs in the country.

HARTFORD PROFILE

Hometown: West Chester, Ohio

High School: Lakota West

Size: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: April 6, 2022

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap : Perry Eliano ’s first order of business upon being named the safeties coach at Ohio State was to further his relationship with Malik Hartford , who he initially offered during his time as the cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati.

It was no surprise, then, that Hartford picked up an offer from the Buckeyes during an unofficial visit in late January, which gave him a chance to spend time with Eliano, head coach Ryan Day and first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles .

Hartford subsequently included Ohio State in his top seven schools alongside Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia in February, then returned to campus for a spring practice in March.

He also took unofficial visits that month with the Fighting Irish, Spartans and Wolverines, which helped him come to a decision in April. He then shut down his recruitment once he picked the Buckeyes, attending several games this seaso

Evaluation : " Hartford has the prototypical frame and length that coaches look for at the safety position with room to grow in once he gets into the Buckeyes’ strength and conditioning program. He’s an instinctual player who is skillful in coverage and isn’t afraid to come downhill and make a tackle.

"Whether he’s lined up deep or near the line of scrimmage, Hartford reads and reacts to the play in an instant. There isn’t any hesitation or wasted movement, and that coupled with his acceleration helps him make plays from sideline to sideline. Once he adds the weight, Hartford will be a perfect fit in Knowles' three-safety scheme."

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !