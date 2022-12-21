Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Sheboygan children's museum closes indefinitely after pipes burst
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A children's museum near the lakeshore says it is closed indefinitely after the cold weather caused its pipes to burst on Christmas. The Above and Beyond Childen's Museum in Sheboygan said Monday that it experienced water and ice damage throughout all four of its floors. The extreme...
Fox11online.com
Outagamie Co. tow ban lifted
APPLETON (WLUK) - Outagamie Co. lifted its tow ban on I-41 and Wis. 441 on Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says tow operations can resume. Outagamie County was one of several communities which put the tow bans in place on Thursday, due to the conditions caused by Winter Storm Brooklyn.
Fox11online.com
Appleton residents react to gas price increase
(WLUK) -- While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox valley are going in the opposite direction. "When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that," Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices have been a big...
Fox11online.com
Sledding underway at Green Bay hill after Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After a holiday weekend filled with severely cold weather, people had a chance to get outside Monday. "It was a little brutal with the cold and the snow and blowing wind the other day, but today's been an awesome sledding day," said Tammy Albers, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Fox11online.com
Anglers hit the ice on Little Lake Butte Des Morts ahead of warmer temperatures
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the bitter cold sticking around, ice fishing has started in some areas of Northeast Wisconsin. But with warmer temperatures on the way, there are some concerns. Handfuls of ice shanties filled with fishermen were sitting on top of Little Lake Butte Des Morts the day...
Fox11online.com
Blood donors give the gift of life at annual holiday blood drive
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Blood donors gave the gift of life Monday during the Community Blood Center's fifth annual holiday blood drive. With over 200 time slots available, the annual event is the center's second largest of the year -- only beat by the summer's M.A.S.H. blood drive. Mike Domask, the...
Fox11online.com
Continue the spirit of giving to those in need
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Christmas may be over, but there is still a need for people struggling this holiday season. FOX 11 spent Monday morning at Father Carr's Place 2B to see what's needed in 2023.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees vivid sundogs over holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin woke up Christmas Eve to see what looked like an odd double rainbow. But it was actually something much more common, even if it didn't seem like it. Looking at the above photo sent in by Ann Knaus in Chilton, we understand why many...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Christmas could be among its coldest ever
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - With a projected high temperature Sunday of 8 degrees, it could land in the top ten list of coldest Christmas Days recorded in Green Bay. According to the National Weather Service, the record low for Dec. 25 in the city is -4, set in 1933 and 1983.
Fox11online.com
Miss America passes down her Miss Wisconsin crown to Fond du Lac woman
(WLUK) -- When Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke was named Miss America 2023 earlier this month, she needed to pass her dairy state crown on to the next woman. Kylene Spanbauer from Fond du Lac will assume the title of Miss Wisconsin 2022 effective Monday. Spanbauer previously served as Miss...
Fox11online.com
WIAA turns down proposal to move GB East and GB West to Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay West made a proposal this fall for itself and Green Bay East to move from the Fox River Classic Conference to the Bay for football in an effort to align itself with schools more to its level of play. However, the WIAA modified the plan keeping each in the FRCC.
Comments / 0