Related
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
wtva.com
Mississippi's capital city under boil water alert
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi's capital city faces more water woes on Christmas. The city issued a boil water alert late in the morning because of multiple water line breaks believed to have been caused by the cold weather. Even when water pressure is back to normal, the city...
wtva.com
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
wtva.com
UPDATE: TVA ends rolling power blackouts for now
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Some people briefly lost power on Christmas Eve morning to keep the power going for everyone during the bitter cold. The Tennessee Valley Authority asked its power providers Saturday for a second day in a row to reduce the demand on the system so it can hold up.
wtva.com
A Merry Cold Christmas in Store
After experiencing wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings for most of our area as we went throughout our Saturday, conditions will continue to be below average for Christmas. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and we will gradually start to warm up into next week.
