Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
19-year-old man killed in Christmas eve shooting on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Syracuse’s West Side. Syracuse police responded to a reported shooting call at 634 Richmond Ave. at 8:51 p.m. and found the victim near the rear of the house. The victim, who was struck in...
Man accused of rape in LeMoyne College dorm flips out over Syracuse.com coverage: ‘I’m going to beat this’
Syracuse, NY -- A prisoner flipped out in court Wednesday over Syracuse.com’s coverage of his ongoing rape case involving an attack on a LeMoyne College student inside her dorm room. Jerel Walker, 35, was brought to an Onondaga Courtroom from Attica to be arraigned on rape and related charges...
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 3,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. Outages were also...
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
Local schools announce closures for Friday, Dec. 23rd due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 22nd at 2pm. Local school districts are now announcing closures for Friday (December 23rd) due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's December 23rd school day due to the upcoming...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
Micron to cut workforce by 10%
Micron Technology Inc., which is planning to build the country’s largest semiconductor plant in Clay, said Wednesday it will cut its workforce by 10% in 2023 because of a falling demand for memory chips. The company, the country’s largest maker of memory chips, said its headcount reductions will be...
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Beech St. homicide
36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
