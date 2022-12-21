Franco Harris dead: Steelers Hall of Famer known for 'Immaculate Reception' dies at 72



NFL H all of Famer Franco Harris, best known for the "Immaculate Reception," died at 72 overnight.

Harris played fullback for the Steelers from 1972 through 1983, winning four Super Bowls and being named MVP of one of those championship games.

AP Photo/Harry Cabluck Pittsburgh Steelers' Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders' Jimmy Warren as he runs 42-yards for a touchdown after catching a deflected pass during an AFC Divisional NFL football playoff game in Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, 1972.



The former fullback is most remembered for a play in a 1972 divisional round playoff game against the Oakland Raiders in which he caught a deflected pass before it hit the ground and ran it in for the game-winning touchdown. The unlikely play became known as the "Immaculate Reception" and cemented Franco as a legend for the Steelers.



Harris was also selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1990.

The former Steeler's number, 32, is set to be retired by the team during a game against the Raiders Saturday in Pittsburgh, as Friday will mark the 50th anniversary of Harris's memorable play.

Harris's cause of death is currently unknown.