Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike at I-275, near Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike at I-275, near Edgewood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police have closed eastbound I-275 in Crestview Hills due to a crash near Turkey Foot Road exit.
Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate will be reopened. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75N, north on I-74, lanes are blocked, traffic backed up
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N, north on I-74. Three lanes are blocked, with a disabled car in the center lane, traffic is backed up. Seek alternate route or use extreme caution approaching this area. For live traffic updates,...
WLWT 5
All lanes are reopened on I-75 in Clifton after a crash
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened after a previous crash had closed the highway. First responders have blocked all lanes on northbound I-75 due to a crash, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75N, debris in Roadway, near the Elmwood Place exit
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on I-75 northbound, with debris in Roadway, near the Elmwood Place exit. use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKYC
4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue, in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Harrison Avenue and Althaus Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Harrison Avenue and Althaus Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County. Car into a ditch. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to snow and ice build-up
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes on northbound I-71 are blocked due to snow and ice build-up, Saturday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The build-up was reported near the Dana Avenue entrance in Norwood at 12:46 p.m. Extreme...
Comments / 0