1 taken to hospital after Route 22 crash involving truck, farm tractor

The driver of a pickup truck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after the truck crashed into a farm tractor Wednesday morning on Route 22 in Salem, according to Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. between Seanor Drive and Hannastown Road.

The front end of the truck was heavily damaged when it rear-ended one of two large tractors that were hauling liquid manure to a local farm, Rosatti said.

The manure remained contained, but eastbound traffic on Route 22 was restricted temporarily as firefighters mopped up a gasoline spill, he said.

The driver of the truck was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville to be checked but didn’t appear to be seriously injured, according to Rosatti.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at about 8:15 a.m.

Rosatti noted it was the second such wreck involving a farm tractor to occur in the vicinity in recent years. He advised drivers to be on the alert for slow-moving farm vehicles on that section of the highway.

“We are in a rural community,” he said. “Any day of the year you might find farm equipment out there.”