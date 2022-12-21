ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Loss of Duvernay Means More Challenges for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens lost their Pro Bowl returner and wide receiver, Devin Duvernay, for the foreseeable future.

Duvernay suffered a foot injury at practice on Tuesday and was placed on Injured Reserve.

This means the Ravens will have to find someone to return kicks, which will be difficult because Duvernay is among the best in the league. James Proche and Justice Hill are the most likely to get more opportunities with the special teams.

Duvernay also caught 37 passes for 407 yards with three touchdowns. He ran for 84 yards on 12 carries with another score.

However, Duvernay has struggled with the rest of the offense to make plays in recent weeks. Baltimore also lost former first-round pick, Rashod Bateman, to a season-ending foot injury.

The Ravens' passing attack is ranked 27th, averaging 180.6 yards per game. The wide receivers have 114 receptions (ranked 29th) for 1,328 yards (32nd) with six touchdowns (30th).

A wide receiver has not caught a touchdown pass since Week 3.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sidelined since Week 13 with a knee injury and that has added to the woes.

To offset the loss of Duvernay, the Ravens claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. He spent all of last season in Baltimore and caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown. However, Watkins dealt with various injuries and appeared in just 13 games.

Watkins did make some impactful plays last year with the Ravens, including a clutch 36-yard reception that set up Justin Tucker's record-setting 66-yard field goal in Detroit. Watkins also had a 29-yard catch that set up the game-winning touchdown in Chicago.

The hope is that he can stay healthy and make the same kind of impact over the final three games of the season and perhaps in the playoffs.

Watkins had 13 catches for 206 yards in nine games with Green Bay. The struggling Packers now want to see how some young players can impact the offense.

In addition to Watkins, the Ravens wide receivers on the current roster are Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson and James Proche.

