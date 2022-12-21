Read full article on original website
How Fintech Solutions Can Combat Inflation
The perfect storm of inflation, shrinking margins, tight labor markets, global unrest, and a freight recession is threatening to deepen the impact on the freight industry. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) warns that if inflation continues and the job market deteriorates, freight volumes will fall, putting the industry in the eye of the storm.
How Supply Chain Automation Provides Operational Efficiency to the Distribution Yard
Supply chain-dependent enterprises are embracing automation like never before. It’s no secret why — automation addresses employee shortages, inefficiencies and safety concerns. But, while autonomous technology is increasingly standard inside the warehouse, there hasn’t been an opportunity to deploy it outside the warehouse doors – until now, in the distribution yard.
Top 5 Articles of the Year: 2022
The supply chain keeps going at all costs, and so does the content on our site. Supply and Demand Chain Executive thanks you for your readership, collaboration and engagement with all the content created here. We hope for your continued support as we head into the new year. Here are...
Is Cloud-Based Planning the Next Move?
Amid supply disruptions, demand volatility and growing uncertainty, there is growing interest in technologies that support the optimization of operational efficiency and performance of the supply chain. One prominent one is the cloud. Today, the cloud underpins most new technological disruptions and the supply chain is no exception. With typically...
External Economic Indicators Help Overcome Supply Chain Disruption
Supply chain has certainly had its moment in the sun. Two years ago, consumers were not as well versed on the delicate inner workings of inventories, raw consumer costs or shipping as they are today. The unwavering news of supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks, including the time everyone collectively rooted for a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, readily educated consumers on just how intertwined the supply chain is with everyday life.
