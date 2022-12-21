Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
ABCCM hosts annual Christmas Day lunch
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) hosted its annual Christmas Day lunch for unhoused veterans and Cold Purple tenants on Sunday afternoon. "This is what Christmas is," said Tim Mcelya, the director of homeless services at ABCCM. "It's about family and taking care of each...
WLOS.com
Local churches prepare for one of busiest weekends of year, offer Christmas Eve services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Churches across the nation are preparing for one of their busiest Sundays of the year, with many starting with early services -- on Christmas Eve. The Cathedral of All Souls, an Episcopal church in Asheville, held three Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. The...
WLOS.com
First day of Kwanzaa focuses on unity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Dec. 26, marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday that puts African Americans at the forefront to celebrate their pride, history, and heritage. Started by a Professor Maulana Karenga, the seven-day celebration begins the day after Christmas and continues through Jan....
WLOS.com
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity helps Ukrainian family build new home and future
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The end of December is typically the time of year many of us look back and count our blessings. One Henderson County family is doing just that with help from an organization that's been empowering them throughout 2022. In this Carolina Moment, News 13 discovered...
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
WLOS.com
'Hoochie Hut,' bears, gas prices: These are the posts that had you talking in 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices, cell service, salacious signs -- 2022 had plenty of local stories that got folks talking on social media. Here are our top 10 most viral stories of the year. --- 10. Fire closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway near Pisgah Inn. This April...
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
WLOS.com
'A bad Hallmark movie:' Father tweets effort to get home by Christmas amid travel woes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since Wednesday, Dec. 21, more than 17,000 flights have been canceled due to winter weather. Among the millions of travelers who became stranded were political analyst Chris Cooper and his 9-year-old son after they went on a skiing trip to Montana. "This is what happens...
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
WLOS.com
Code Purple extended through Tuesday. Here's where to find shelter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Code Purple has been extended through Tuesday night for Asheville and Buncombe County as frigid air lingers across the mountains. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Grenade launcher, fake police badges found in Upstate home
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown Greenville without power on Friday night. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs Your Help. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs...
2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
2 injured in Greenville shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
WLOS.com
City asks customers to conserve water amid extreme weather, high demand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asks water customers to conserve or delay unnecessary water use for the next 24-48 hours. An alert was sent out on Monday, Dec. 26, after days of bitter cold. The alert said low temperatures and high water demand has strained the city's water distribution system. The request aims to prevent "low or no water pressure for all customers."
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Killed In Christmas Day Accident
VALDESE – On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70 near Rhodhiss Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
