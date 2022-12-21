ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

ABCCM hosts annual Christmas Day lunch

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) hosted its annual Christmas Day lunch for unhoused veterans and Cold Purple tenants on Sunday afternoon. "This is what Christmas is," said Tim Mcelya, the director of homeless services at ABCCM. "It's about family and taking care of each...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

First day of Kwanzaa focuses on unity

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Dec. 26, marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday that puts African Americans at the forefront to celebrate their pride, history, and heritage. Started by a Professor Maulana Karenga, the seven-day celebration begins the day after Christmas and continues through Jan....
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple extended through Tuesday. Here's where to find shelter

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Code Purple has been extended through Tuesday night for Asheville and Buncombe County as frigid air lingers across the mountains. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Grenade launcher, fake police badges found in Upstate home

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown Greenville without power on Friday night. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs Your Help. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

City asks customers to conserve water amid extreme weather, high demand

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asks water customers to conserve or delay unnecessary water use for the next 24-48 hours. An alert was sent out on Monday, Dec. 26, after days of bitter cold. The alert said low temperatures and high water demand has strained the city's water distribution system. The request aims to prevent "low or no water pressure for all customers."
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Killed In Christmas Day Accident

VALDESE – On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70 near Rhodhiss Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

