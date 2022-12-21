ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did her New Orleans foot get so famous?

By Wild Bill Wood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

That means just enough time to rehearse her part in The Nutcracker , the classic Christmas ballet that 15-year-old Abigail Brandner is about to hit the stage starring in.

Abigail says, “when I’m dancing, I really enjoy the rush of performing, along with having the costumes on, along with the stage lights and the audience right in front of me.”

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know that Abigail has been dancing since she was two.

In fact, she potty-trained herself just so she could go to dance class.

That’s the word from her mom, Katie.

She says, “she would sneak into class because you’re supposed to be three, she wanted to dance so badly, she just did whatever she had to do.”

On stage, in the spotlight, Abigail figured people would take pictures of her fancy footwork.

But it was the photo op at her podiatrist’s office, yes, she already sees a foot doctor, anyway, it was after Dr. Amanda Mudek took an x-ray of Abigail’s foot.

And after she put the picture on TikTok, a worldwide standing ovation occurred.

More than ten million fans took to their feet to applaud.

And that’s just so far.

Abigail is still a sophomore in high school. But a ballerina’s life is certainly something she could choreograph.

One foot is already famous.

And right there, standing by, she’s got another one, just like it.

She says, “next time, use my right foot, my left one is pretty good.”

