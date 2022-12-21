ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man identified in deadly crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Butler County fire rages through the night

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) An early morning fire causes significant damage to a home east of Augusta. The fire broke out just after 1:30 Friday morning in the 10100 block of Southwest Haverhill Rd, that's about a mile north of U.S. 400. It's not known yet how the fire started, but...
AUGUSTA, KS
kfdi.com

Crashes reported across Wichita area as roads become slick

The Wichita Police Department reported dozens of accidents in the city early Wednesday afternoon as a mix of freezing fog, snow and drizzle created slick driving conditions, especially for elevated highways and bridges. A number of accidents were reported along Kellogg, at Seneca, I-135, Grove, Armour and Webb Road. There...
WICHITA, KS

