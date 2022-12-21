Read full article on original website
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Update: 2 injured in early Christmas morning drive-by shooting
An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.
Police release name and details in fatal NW Wichita accident involving a car and SUV
The collision happened in the intersection of 18th and Sheridan, where there is no stop sign.
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Missing El Dorado woman found
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
Wichita man killed, two injured in crash in southeast Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash in Shannon County has killed a Wichita man.
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita
A shooting in east Wichita killed two people on Friday evening.
Several blazes keep Wichita fire crews busy
The first fire broke out after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of W. Dora Ct. Officials believe it began in an attached garage and spread to the living area. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Butler County fire rages through the night
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) An early morning fire causes significant damage to a home east of Augusta. The fire broke out just after 1:30 Friday morning in the 10100 block of Southwest Haverhill Rd, that's about a mile north of U.S. 400. It's not known yet how the fire started, but...
Crashes reported across Wichita area as roads become slick
The Wichita Police Department reported dozens of accidents in the city early Wednesday afternoon as a mix of freezing fog, snow and drizzle created slick driving conditions, especially for elevated highways and bridges. A number of accidents were reported along Kellogg, at Seneca, I-135, Grove, Armour and Webb Road. There...
One seriously injured in crash north of Augusta
An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.
Wichita highways riddled with accidents at first glimpse of winter storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of commotion, mainly on Kellogg. East to west took me about 45 minutes," said driver Suzy Hop. "There were wrecks completely all along Kellogg, all the major streets and whatnot," said driver Dennis Graves. If you had to leave your house at all Wednesday,...
‘I just didn't want to be one of the victims': Calls for roadside assistance up in freezing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As drivers are breaking down across Wichita, calls for roadside assistance are coming in hot. AAA Kansas said its wait time Friday afternoon for assistance reached 300 minutes. At Bud Roat Towing in Delano, staff said drivers are working non-stop because of sub-zero temperatures. “Stay home...
Avoid elevated roads in Wichita, lots of crashes, accident reporting plan in effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area roads are getting dangerous. There have been a number of crashes and slide-offs since about noon Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking drivers to avoid Kellogg, I-135, I-235, and K-96. “Alright, Wichita, the weather system is here!” WPD said on social media. “Due to the raised roads and […]
