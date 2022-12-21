Kids' cold medicine shortages sweep Des Moines
Pediatric drug shortages are hitting Des Moines-area pharmacies as the " tripledemic " besieges the metro area and beyond.
A winter outbreak of respiratory illnesses like RSV, COVID-19 and the flu are filling up hospital beds.
Driving the news: Parents seeking over-the-counter medications like children's Tylenol are finding empty shelves instead.
- Families are struggling finding common cold and flu medications to help their ailing kids. CVS and Walgreens are limiting how much parents may buy.
What's happening: Two years of COVID-19 mitigation means people, especially young children, are more susceptible to colds or the flu, said Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Drake University.
- Mobley-Bukstein likened the experience to children getting sick during their first year of daycare, but returning the second year with more immunity.
Of note: Young children are not suffering permanently from problems surrounding a lack of immunity.
What they're saying: Even though a fever is uncomfortable, it does not need to be medically treated if a child is under 102 degrees, Mobley-Bukstein said.
- If your kid is experiencing fever symptoms, ensure they're wearing lightweight clothing and drinking water and electrolytes.
- And if your child does need medication, she recommends speaking with a local pharmacist who can help with dosages.
The bottom line: Mobley-Bukstein said she's hoping the upcoming school break will slow the spread of illnesses by the new year, due to people staying indoors.
