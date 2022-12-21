Kids' cold medicine shortages sweep Des Moines

Pediatric drug shortages are hitting Des Moines-area pharmacies as the " tripledemic " besieges the metro area and beyond.

A winter outbreak of respiratory illnesses like RSV, COVID-19 and the flu are filling up hospital beds.

Driving the news: Parents seeking over-the-counter medications like children's Tylenol are finding empty shelves instead.

Families are struggling finding common cold and flu medications to help their ailing kids. CVS and Walgreens are limiting how much parents may buy.

What's happening: Two years of COVID-19 mitigation means people, especially young children, are more susceptible to colds or the flu, said Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Drake University.

Mobley-Bukstein likened the experience to children getting sick during their first year of daycare, but returning the second year with more immunity.

Of note: Young children are not suffering permanently from problems surrounding a lack of immunity.

What they're saying: Even though a fever is uncomfortable, it does not need to be medically treated if a child is under 102 degrees, Mobley-Bukstein said.

If your kid is experiencing fever symptoms, ensure they're wearing lightweight clothing and drinking water and electrolytes.

And if your child does need medication, she recommends speaking with a local pharmacist who can help with dosages.

The bottom line: Mobley-Bukstein said she's hoping the upcoming school break will slow the spread of illnesses by the new year, due to people staying indoors.