Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOX

Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A milestone blood donation happened in South Mississippi. Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated that have gone to someone in need. Dunlap’s blood donation journey...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. identified

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend. Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas has come and gone, but Monday was a busy day full of gift returns and exchanges. “Today, we’re exchanging some jeans for my grandpa because they didn’t fit him right,” shopper Madison Brownlee said. Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again to feed the community this holiday season. On Christmas day, volunteers prepared a free lunch that truly came from the heart. The tradition began in 2006, when about 100 people showed...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

Two shot on Expressway near CCC

NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Heavy police presence in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case

NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
COVINGTON, LA

