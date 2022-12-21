Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOX
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A milestone blood donation happened in South Mississippi. Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated that have gone to someone in need. Dunlap’s blood donation journey...
WLOX
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy
WLOX
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. identified
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend. Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage...
WLOX
Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
WLOX
Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula
WLOX
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
wbrz.com
Two killed, four injured in New Orleans shooting involving multiple teenagers
NEW ORLEANS - Two people died and four were injured in a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans early Monday morning. According to WWL-TV, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., and two victims—a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female—were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators...
WLOX
Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas has come and gone, but Monday was a busy day full of gift returns and exchanges. “Today, we’re exchanging some jeans for my grandpa because they didn’t fit him right,” shopper Madison Brownlee said. Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s...
NOLA.com
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
WLOX
Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again to feed the community this holiday season. On Christmas day, volunteers prepared a free lunch that truly came from the heart. The tradition began in 2006, when about 100 people showed...
WLOX
Family members honor the life of fallen hero Sgt. Steven Robin
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay Saint Louis community is preparing to say goodbye to fallen officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe in a service on Wednesday. For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Sgt. Steven Robin in the wake of this unimaginable loss.
WLOX
LIST: Drop your live Christmas tree off at these recycling locations
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day has come and gone, meaning many of you are going to want to get rid of that Christmas tree soon. For those with a live tree, you can drop it off at a recycling location. Recycled trees will be stripped and chipped for mulch....
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell gave Warren Riley a City Hall post, then backed out. It cost New Orleans thousands.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s decision four years ago to yank a job offer to former New Orleans police chief Warren Riley cost the city $75,000, according to records released this week. That was how much the city wound up paying in September to settle a lawsuit from Riley, who argued...
Two shot on Expressway near CCC
NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
fox8live.com
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8. The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt....
fox8live.com
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
WDSU
Heavy police presence in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
WLOX
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?
WDSU
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
