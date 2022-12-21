ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Arkansas researchers to help small farmers

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 5 days ago

Researchers at the University of Arkansas' Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research are ready to get cracking on technology to help small farmers grow their businesses.

What's happening: Through a National Science Foundation program designed to combine research in a variety of fields, researchers plan to investigate what kind of data would help small farmers know which crops to grow, what prices to set and how to forecast their economic input and output.

  • Better data can give small farmers a better shot at entering larger markets such as big retailers, hospitals or universities. The researchers plan to identify what technologies can be developed to address those gaps, Ranu Jung, executive director at the institute and vice chancellor of biomedical engineering, and Meredith Adkins, director for industry and community engagement for the Division of Economic Development, explain to Axios.
  • "Most small farmers don't have access to the types of planning tools or data insights tools that large farms have," Adkins said.

By the numbers: The National Science Foundation awarded more than $740,000 to the researchers. This is only the first phase, which starts in January and ends next fall.

  • Then, the foundation will determine if U of A researchers' findings and ideas warrant moving to the next phase where they'll be able to further develop technology with an additional $5 million.

The big picture: "Arkansas offers a fantastic test bed for scalable projects," Jung said, noting the state's differing demographics and socioeconomic structures.

  • While the institute will initially focus on food systems in NWA, the Arkansas Delta region and the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, the researchers' findings could translate to farmers in other regions.
  • The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative, a program through the U of A law school, will work with the institute on the project.

