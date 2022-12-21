Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox29.com
State Police: Man charged after driving drunk through fatal crash investigation scene in Delaware
BEAR, Del. - A Delaware man has been arrested and is facing charges for driving impaired through the scene of a deadly accident, police say. According to Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware, faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer signal, traffic offenses and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station
Police are currently on scene at Mondawmin Mall metro station to investigate a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead.
foxbaltimore.com
51-year-old man shot multiple times and killed in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and was declared dead by medics. Police said he was 51 years old. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact then...
Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon that left a 51-year-old man dead in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
Wbaltv.com
Woman shot in Bowleys Quarters suffers life-threatening injuries
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. to the unit block of Joggins Court for a shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further...
CBS News
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man breaks into Catonsville home and steals thousands of dollars
BALTIMORE - A burglar broke into a Catonsville home and stole thousands of dollars, all while the homeowners were sleeping earlier this month. The family's home surveillance cameras caught the thief in the act. Property owner Ahmed Javaid initially suspected the thief to be one of his roommates. But, he...
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
School bus driver charged with DUI after crashing into ditch
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash sent a the bus into a ditch. Deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office told the Cecil Daily that the driver was a contractor working for Cecil County Public Schools who lost control of the bus and ran off the road, hit a guardrail and crashed into a ditch on Thursday.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma
A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died, police said. City police said...
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
local21news.com
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Amber Alert Issued For Missing Child
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police say the missing one-year-old has been located unharmed.Around 4:30a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.Police had been looking for Dariel Williams who was believed to be driving a white 2019 Kia Optima with Maryland plates 9EN8081.
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve
A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking
Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
Vehicle collision ended with rollover in Edgewood
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
