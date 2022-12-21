ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

fox29.com

State Police: Man charged after driving drunk through fatal crash investigation scene in Delaware

BEAR, Del. - A Delaware man has been arrested and is facing charges for driving impaired through the scene of a deadly accident, police say. According to Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware, faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer signal, traffic offenses and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
BEAR, DE
foxbaltimore.com

51-year-old man shot multiple times and killed in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and was declared dead by medics. Police said he was 51 years old. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact then...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman shot in Bowleys Quarters suffers life-threatening injuries

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. to the unit block of Joggins Court for a shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WHIO Dayton

School bus driver charged with DUI after crashing into ditch

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash sent a the bus into a ditch. Deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office told the Cecil Daily that the driver was a contractor working for Cecil County Public Schools who lost control of the bus and ran off the road, hit a guardrail and crashed into a ditch on Thursday.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma

A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died, police said. City police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
local21news.com

Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Child

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police say the missing one-year-old has been located unharmed.Around 4:30a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.Police had been looking for Dariel Williams who was believed to be driving a white 2019 Kia Optima with Maryland plates 9EN8081.
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve

A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting.  When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.  Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.  Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
People

Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
LARGO, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD

