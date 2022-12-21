ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Food Bank of Iowa chair Hannah Krause steps down

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGZqZ_0jpyeDvU00

Hannah Krause stepped down from her role as chair of the Food Bank of Iowa Tuesday morning, according to Annette Hacker, the spokesperson for the nonprofit.

  • Krause, who owns Eden in the East Village and is the wife of Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause, was succeeded by Ken Clary, the chief of police in Bellevue, Neb.

What they're saying: "[Krause] is a business owner and the mother of two small children, as well as actively involved elsewhere in the community," Hacker said in a statement. "The demands were such that she asked to step back in her role as chair for now."

What's next: Krause will remain on the board and continue as the chair of the Food Bank's capital campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants

(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open

A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa breaks liquor sales record in FY2022

Iowans hit the hard stuff more than ever this year. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division released its annual financial report and showed $431 million in liquor sales for the 2022 fiscal year – a 3.75% increase from last year and a new consumption record. Liquor sales have continually increased...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State

(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes

(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 24

The blizzard has ended, but the extreme cold will continue for another day. The Blizzard Warning expired this morning at 6AM. A wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon today, but wind chill readings will ease into 15 below to 25 below zero range this afternoon, before falling back into the 20s to lower 30s below zero tonight. A new weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will likely remain less than an inch. However, northwest winds increase Sunday night, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. The gusty winds could result in patchy blowing and drifting snow. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, sub-zero wind chills will return Sunday night into Monday night.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

In this week’s roundup: My vote against the omnibus spending package, Iowa native Alexis Taylor confirmed in USDA position, my op-ed for small businesses, and demanding fair trade practices. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Fire destroys popular Bellevue restaurant

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a popular Mexican restaurant in Bellevue. Firefighters from both the Bellevue and Omaha fire departments battled the fire at Netties Mexican restaurant. Tweets from the Bellevue Fire Department asked people to avoid the area Friday afternoon. No cause for the fire has been given yet.
BELLEVUE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy