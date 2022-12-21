ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

A look back at Northwest Arkansas' 2022

By Worth Sparkman, Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 5 days ago

We reviewed the most-read stories from this year and considered their collective impact on our community.

  • While it all seemed to happen in a mere blink, 2022 brought its fair share of change and forced public discourse on social issues, setting the political stage for next year.

Why it matters: To paraphrase George Santayana : Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it.

Flashback: The year jumped off the starting line with the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, putting NWA in the sport's international spotlight.

Spring: Primary election politics and a leaked document showing the U.S. Supreme Court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade ruled the news as the weather warmed.

Summer: In June, Roe v. Wade was overturned and, within hours, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge declared abortion a felony in the state.

Fall: All eyes turned to politics again , though many of the races were effectively decided in the May primary.

Meanwhile, in-person events roared back. The Heartland Summit drew a who's who of middle America's economic leadership and the Up Summit advanced the state's narrative as a leader in transportation and mobility .

The bottom line: More happened, of course — a new medical residency program, the inaugural FORMAT Festival , and the Market Center of the Ozarks was announced.

  • These are just a few of the tales worth remembering from the past year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios NW Arkansas

University of Arkansas researchers to help small farmers

Researchers at the University of Arkansas' Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research are ready to get cracking on technology to help small farmers grow their businesses.What's happening: Through a National Science Foundation program designed to combine research in a variety of fields, researchers plan to investigate what kind of data would help small farmers know which crops to grow, what prices to set and how to forecast their economic input and output. Better data can give small farmers a better shot at entering larger markets such as big retailers, hospitals or universities. The researchers plan to identify what technologies can...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Liz Cheney talks about democracy at Crystal Bridges

The same day the Jan. 6 panel voted to refer former President Trump to the Department of Justice on criminal charges, committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) traveled to Bentonville to talk about democracy. Context: Cheney spoke at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as part of the "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" exhibition.Caryl Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation, moderated."I really can't think of anything more fitting at the end of … what was a sad day in many ways — but a day that was dedicated to the Constitution — than to be...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

How almost $19 million in ARPA funding will expand and upgrade the Washington County jail

The Washington County Quorum Court voted Thursday night to spend $18.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand and upgrade the county jail.The intrigue: Talk of using ARPA money for the jail has been a point of contention among county officials and constituents for months.Supporters say the jail expansion is needed to address overcrowding, especially in light of the region's growing population. Opponents suggest the county should focus on reducing overcrowding by investing in programs such as mental health court or substance abuse treatment.By the numbers: The jail has capacity for up to 710 detainees, but is considered...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

This Northwest Arkansas county's ARPA disbursement is up in the air

Washington County has some major decisions to make about how it will spend its allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money.The intrigue: Nonprofits and community organizations requested $30 million worth of the emergency federal funding, but Washington County only allotted $2.3 million to hand out, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.Details: A total of 42 organizations submitted requests for money before Oct. 31. The Washington Water Authority, a water utility company, asked for about $20 million.New Beginnings NWA, a Fayetteville-based nonprofit that opens tiny homes as shelter for people experiencing homelessness, asked for over $290,000.Organizations such as the Northwest Arkansas Land...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

The Ledger, Bentonville's new, bikeable coworking space, officially opens

You can now take biking to work to the next level — literally, all the way up to your office floor.What's happening: The Ledger, a much-anticipated coworking space, is up and running in downtown Bentonville. One of the six-story, 230,000-square-feet building's hallmarks is its zigzag bikeway that runs up the exterior, capitalizing on the region's biking culture.The big picture: Coworking spaces like this allow for an anything-goes office environment — day passes, memberships for people who want a dedicated remote workplace, and a variety of rentable office spaces and meeting rooms for businesses to operate out of or host meetings.Yes,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

How to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Northwest Arkansas

As we close in on the big day — and even bigger night — we have more ideas for how to ring in 2023. See the full list of events.Black, White and Gold celebration — Get a little snazzy and dress up for dancing, wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres starting at 8:30pm at Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Springdale. Get tickets for $50.JJ's — JJ's is hosting parties with live music at the downtown Fayetteville location, the space off Wedington Avenue in Fayetteville and its Rogers location.Dancing through the decades party — The vibe at JJ's Live will change hourly starting at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios

Trial delayed for Arkansas U.S. Capitol rioter

A trial date for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed in the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot — has been rescheduled. Originally set for Dec. 12, the trial will now begin Jan. 9, 2023, the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Where to see lights in NWA this season

Northwest Arkansas has those who want to get into the holiday spirit covered.What's happening: You have about a month to enjoy whimsical lights and other seasonal decor.Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023.Sorry if you missed the Lights of the Ozarks festival and parade, but a walk around the festive square makes for a great way to end a night in downtown Fayetteville.The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display features lights and inflatable decor, along with a visit from Santa and train and pony rides — a real treat for the kiddos.Hours are 5-10pm weeknights and 5-11pm weekends at 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. Admission costs $8 and is free for kids 2 and younger.The Bentonville downtown square is decked out in holiday lights with a Christmas tree smack dab in the middle.Bonus: The Rink at Lawrence Plaza is open downtown for the season, so you can enjoy a winter night straight out of a Hallmark movie.Downtown Springdale is also a winter wonderland with light displays this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios

Hillary Clinton talks democracy in NWA

Former first lady of Arkansas, presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Wednesday night. Her appearance, for which Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society ​at the University of Arkansas, moderated, was part of the museum's "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" exhibition.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
484
Followers
338
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy