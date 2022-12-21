A look back at Northwest Arkansas' 2022

We reviewed the most-read stories from this year and considered their collective impact on our community.

While it all seemed to happen in a mere blink, 2022 brought its fair share of change and forced public discourse on social issues, setting the political stage for next year.

Why it matters: To paraphrase George Santayana : Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it.

Flashback: The year jumped off the starting line with the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, putting NWA in the sport's international spotlight.

The COVID-19 pandemic remained high on everyone's worry list as 2022 got underway, but hope dared creep into our lives when Walmart dropped its mask mandate in February.

Spring: Primary election politics and a leaked document showing the U.S. Supreme Court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade ruled the news as the weather warmed.

Summer: In June, Roe v. Wade was overturned and, within hours, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge declared abortion a felony in the state.

Meanwhile, the Waltons made headlines as reports emerged that Rob Walton and family would buy the Denver Broncos and flight enthusiast Steuart Walton purchased an aircraft museum in Seattle.

Sadly, the state had its own violent police video in August when three Crawford County law enforcement officers appeared to beat a man during his arrest.

Fall: All eyes turned to politics again , though many of the races were effectively decided in the May primary.

Issue 4, a bill to allow recreational marijuana , was a talker through the fall as voters weighed their values against a proposal that would economically benefit a relative few.

Sanders was the first woman to be elected to the state's highest office and is already looking at a 2026 bid for the same seat.

A federal bench trial to decide the fate of Arkansas' 2021 law banning gender-affirming medical care for minors ended Dec. 1. All still await the judge's verdict.

Meanwhile, in-person events roared back. The Heartland Summit drew a who's who of middle America's economic leadership and the Up Summit advanced the state's narrative as a leader in transportation and mobility .

And, the Walmart shareholders extravaganza returned from its pandemic pause.

The bottom line: More happened, of course — a new medical residency program, the inaugural FORMAT Festival , and the Market Center of the Ozarks was announced.