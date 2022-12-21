ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

4 New Year's Eve events in Nashville to ring in 2023

By Adam Tamburin
 5 days ago

If you haven't decided what you're doing New Year's Eve, time is of the essence.

  • Special events at bars and restaurants sell out early.

The good news is that there are plenty of options. Here are some that still have openings.

🍾 Blue Aster in the new Conrad Nashville hotel is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed party with a seven-course menu. Roaring '20s attire encouraged; $195 per person.

🤵 The Twelve Thirty Club is hosting a "dapper-as-hell" party with unlimited food, cocktails and Champagne for $325 per person.

🪩 Folk is turning into a one-night-only discotheque (with late-night chicken parm sandwiches) for $100 per person.

🥳 Of course, the biggest celebration in town is also the cheapest. The annual concert and party at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will feature performances from Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini.

  • The free event includes fireworks at midnight.
  • Organizers expect 200,000 people could attend. No reservations needed.

📺 If you don't want to brave the crowds and the cold, Nashville's celebration will air live on CBS .

  • The televised special begins at 7pm and will include not one but two countdowns to midnight, for the eastern and central time zones.

Of note: The red music note that will drop at midnight is 16 feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds. It will descend a 138-foot tower.

