Chicago, IL

Chicago prepares for snow and cold

By Justin Kaufmann
 5 days ago

Local officials are preparing for a doubleheader of major snow and extreme cold starting tomorrow.

Driving the news: Forecasters say the snowstorm will start midday Thursday, followed by plunging temperatures on Saturday and Sunday (Christmas).

  • It's expected to drop below zero and feel like -30 with windchill.

Why it matters: The National Weather Service warns low visibility and drifting snow will make travel "difficult to impossible" in Chicago, while strong winds could cause power outages.

  • Worst case scenario? Snow could rival the 2011 storm that dumped more than 20 inches and closed Lake Shore Drive, one meteorologist told the Tribune.

What's happening: Chicagoans are scrambling to reschedule flights, complicated by a bomb scare at O'Hare yesterday.

  • The city's aviation officials expect tomorrow to be the busiest day of 2022 at O'Hare, per a press release.
  • Airlines also project a 26% increase in Midway passengers compared with this time last year.

Zoom in: The Department of Streets & Sanitation said in a press release that more than 300 vehicles are ready to cover more than 9,400 lane miles of roadways.

  • Track the snow plow fleet here .

Between the lines: For many, this will be the coldest Christmas in years. It could be the coldest holiday since the 1980s in some areas.

Be smart: Tips for preparing for extreme cold:

  • Hang blankets over your windows at night, but let the sunshine in during the day.
  • Leave the cabinets under your kitchen and bathroom sinks open, and turn your faucet on just a trickle to keep pipes from freezing.
  • If you have to be outside, mittens are better than gloves.

Sign up for the city's emergency alerts

Comments / 0

 

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

