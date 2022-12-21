Chicago prepares for snow and cold
Local officials are preparing for a doubleheader of major snow and extreme cold starting tomorrow.
Driving the news: Forecasters say the snowstorm will start midday Thursday, followed by plunging temperatures on Saturday and Sunday (Christmas).
- It's expected to drop below zero and feel like -30 with windchill.
Why it matters: The National Weather Service warns low visibility and drifting snow will make travel "difficult to impossible" in Chicago, while strong winds could cause power outages.
- Worst case scenario? Snow could rival the 2011 storm that dumped more than 20 inches and closed Lake Shore Drive, one meteorologist told the Tribune.
What's happening: Chicagoans are scrambling to reschedule flights, complicated by a bomb scare at O'Hare yesterday.
- The city's aviation officials expect tomorrow to be the busiest day of 2022 at O'Hare, per a press release.
- Airlines also project a 26% increase in Midway passengers compared with this time last year.
Zoom in: The Department of Streets & Sanitation said in a press release that more than 300 vehicles are ready to cover more than 9,400 lane miles of roadways.
- Track the snow plow fleet here .
Between the lines: For many, this will be the coldest Christmas in years. It could be the coldest holiday since the 1980s in some areas.
Be smart: Tips for preparing for extreme cold:
- Hang blankets over your windows at night, but let the sunshine in during the day.
- Leave the cabinets under your kitchen and bathroom sinks open, and turn your faucet on just a trickle to keep pipes from freezing.
- If you have to be outside, mittens are better than gloves.
