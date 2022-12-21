Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police searching for critically missing Colerain woman
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman, 26-year-old Diana Kelly. Police say she is critically missing. Kelly was last seen in the Northbrook area during Christmas morning (Dec. 25). She is described as 5′03″ and 175lbs. with brown hair...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Fox 19
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
Fox 19
Nonprofit farm vows to continue work after devastating Christmas Eve fire
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Tikkun Farm is still cleaning up in Mt. Healthy after a devastating fire destroyed parts of the property on Christmas Eve. The 3.5-acre farm provides free food to families and Mt. Healthy students. It also offers cooking classes, community art classes, job training, spiritual workshops and more. Its name draws from the Hebrew word meaning “repair” or “restore.”
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
Fox 19
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
Fox 19
Tikkun Farm house destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A home on a nonprofit volunteer center’s land is completely destroyed following a fire early Christmas Eve. Flames spread through a home on the property at Tikkun Farm on Elizabeth Street just after 12 a.m., according to the Mt. Healthy Fire Department. Firefighters not...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Fox 19
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
