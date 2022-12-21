ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

abcnews4.com

Airman at Shaw Air Force Base shoots gate runner trying to illegally gain access

SUMTER, S.C. (WPDE) — Shaw Air Force Base officials say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual attempting to illegally gain access to Shaw Air Force base Friday at 1:30 p.m. The injured individual was transferred to a nearby medical facility to...

