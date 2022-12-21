Dense Fog Advisory Issued for the San Joaquin Valley Until 11:00 A.M. Today (Wednesday) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, Highway 99, and Highway 198

Read full article on original website
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Monday Night Through Wednesday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 4 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday Night/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Oakhurst, MondayNIght/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Yosemite Valley, MondayNight/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" December 26, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system...
California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law
December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.
California Governor Newsom Announces Executive Clemency Actions of Granting 10 Pardons
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and. rehabilitation and...
