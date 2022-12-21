ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Shore News Network

Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child. Manchester police said...
MANCHESTER, VT
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County

CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching

A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY

