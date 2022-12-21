Read full article on original website
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department release photos of suspect in assault case
Pittsfield — The Pittsfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault incident that took place on October 21 in the area of McKay Street. On Monday, Dec. 26 the department released on its Facebook page a series of photos of the...
Pittsfield Police seek help locating suspect of assault
The Pittsfield Police Department are asking for the publics help identifying a suspect related to a serious assault incident.
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster
SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported stabbed in Greenville
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
mynbc5.com
Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods
Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child. Manchester police said...
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County
CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
WNYT
Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching
A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
WRGB
Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
WRGB
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
