Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
WNYT
Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching
A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported stabbed in Greenville
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie
A Colonie Ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed over the median on the I-87 Northway and hit a guardrail.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department release photos of suspect in assault case
Pittsfield — The Pittsfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault incident that took place on October 21 in the area of McKay Street. On Monday, Dec. 26 the department released on its Facebook page a series of photos of the...
Pittsfield Police seek help locating suspect of assault
The Pittsfield Police Department are asking for the publics help identifying a suspect related to a serious assault incident.
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County
CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
iheart.com
Last Two Men Charged in Schenectady Slaying Plead Guilty
The last two defendants charged in connection with the kiilling of Jennifer Ostrander on August 2, 2020 on 6th Avenue in Schenectady, pleaded guilty on Tuesday. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office says Tito Garcia, 30, admitted to second-degree murder after firing the fatal shot. Daquan Smith, 31, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors claim he helped plan the shooting. Both men are expected to be sentenced in February. Four other defendants have already entered guilty pleas in the case. John White, 37, who drove the car with the shooters inside, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to receive 12 years in prison when he is sentenced. Tyricke Walker, 27, who gave a gun to one of the shooters, admitted to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will face seven to 12 years behind bars. Marchello Rizzo, 25, who also supplied a gun to one of the shooters, pleaded guilty to the same charge as Walker. Rizzo agreed to a sentence with a cap of 12 years in prison.
schenectadycounty.com
Markeith Buchanan Indicted for 2nd Degree Murder
Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, New York was arraigned on December 19, 2022 in the Schenectady County Count on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The indictment was brought following...
WRGB
Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
WNYT
Pizza shop owner, clergy discuss ways to stop Albany violence
ALBANY – Violence in Albany continues to have some business owners concerned. That includes Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza. He met with faith leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to stop violence in the city. Scavio told NewsChannel 13 last October he was considering closing his...
WNYT
Man arraigned in deadly summer Schenectady shooting
A man accused of killing someone at a Schenectady bar was arraigned Monday. Markeith Buchanan is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The two had been fighting beforehand, say prosecutors. Bass was pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital.
WRGB
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
WRGB
Schenectady Police bring holiday cheer to family who lost their home to fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Here's a little post Christmas feel good story for you. Officers with the Schenectady police department going above and beyond the call of duty to bring some Christmas cheer to a young boy whose family lost everything in a fire earlier this month. These photos...
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
