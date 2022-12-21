The last two defendants charged in connection with the kiilling of Jennifer Ostrander on August 2, 2020 on 6th Avenue in Schenectady, pleaded guilty on Tuesday. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office says Tito Garcia, 30, admitted to second-degree murder after firing the fatal shot. Daquan Smith, 31, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors claim he helped plan the shooting. Both men are expected to be sentenced in February. Four other defendants have already entered guilty pleas in the case. John White, 37, who drove the car with the shooters inside, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to receive 12 years in prison when he is sentenced. Tyricke Walker, 27, who gave a gun to one of the shooters, admitted to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will face seven to 12 years behind bars. Marchello Rizzo, 25, who also supplied a gun to one of the shooters, pleaded guilty to the same charge as Walker. Rizzo agreed to a sentence with a cap of 12 years in prison.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO