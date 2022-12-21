Read full article on original website
Arizona agrees to remove border wall of shipping containers
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will take down a barrier of double-stacked shipping containers along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border after reaching an agreement with the federal government. Driving the news: Arizona agreed to halt erecting any more containers along the border and will remove existing containers by Jan. 4,...
Florida named fastest-growing state in the country by Census
People have been flocking to Florida in 2022, which saw the fastest growth compared to any other state over the last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: This is the first time Florida has been named the fastest-growing state since 1957. The...
Biden approves New York emergency declaration over "blizzard of the century"
President Biden approved New York's emergency declaration request in response to the destructive winter storm that's claimed at least 28 lives in the state's west, the White House said Monday night. Threat level: Winter storm warnings were in effect until 1pm Tuesday for New York's Jefferson and Lewis counties, where...
Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election results
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected GOP candidate Kari Lake's legal bid to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race, confirming Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' victory. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake didn't prove election officials committed misconduct that would've...
Albertsons will need to wait 'til next year for its $4 billion dividend
Albertsons shareholders won't be getting a $4 billion Christmas present, after the Washington state Supreme Court said it won't review legal challenges to the grocer's special dividend until Feb. 9, 2023. Why it matters: Albertsons remains likely to prevail, but wanted the dividend paid in 2022 for tax purposes. Catch...
Target recalls children's weighted blankets after 2 deaths
Some 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets sold at Target are being recalled over safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The big picture: Two girls, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxia earlier this year in North Carolina after becoming entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket, per the announcement.
George Santos breaks silence as New York AG probes resume scandal
Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday broke his silence about reports that he fabricated much of his resume, saying he has “a story to tell” next week. Why it matters: As new revelations continue to mount about Santos’ alleged widespread deceptions, House Republicans have been placed in an extremely tough spot as they prepare to take the majority by a razor-thin margin.
