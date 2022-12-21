Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | Hazards don’t stop at the Kármán line
More than 50 people are recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration for traveling to space and back on commercially licensed vehicles, and forecasts indicate the list will continue to grow. Remarkably, the United States lacks continuous oversight throughout commercial human spaceflight. To ensure the safety of spaceflight travelers from launch to landing, the United States should consider the continuity of a single executive agency overseeing commercial human spaceflight activities. After all, hazards do not stop at the Kármán line.
SpaceNews.com
Congress adds $1.7 billion for U.S. Space Force in 2023 spending bill
WASHINGTON — Congress in a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill on Dec. 23 approved $797.7 billion for the Defense Department, or $69.3 billion more than DoD got in 2022. The consolidated funding bill funds the U.S. government for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
