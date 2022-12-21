ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Travel delays bring strangers together on Christmas

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Anna Matthews was planning on spending Christmas with her family in Detroit but instead she spent the day with two perfect strangers in her home. “I just chose to let them come in. Stay with me. I put it on Jesus’s hands and God’s hands and I felt for them,” said Matthews.
BAY CITY, MI
Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
SAGINAW, MI
Some slick roads remain Monday, large pattern flip to end the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!
SAGINAW, MI
Officials: Several residents without water due to main break

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
OWOSSO, MI
Water main break leads to icy roads

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Midnight on Main: Ring in the New Year at Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - As we wind down the year and prepare to get suited and booted for 2023. You can dance the night away at Dow Diamond for “Midnight on Main.” The annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Jim Paetschow, president of Sound Productions, said, “it’s a...
MIDLAND, MI
Police investigate deadly shooting

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
FLINT, MI

