SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!

SAGINAW, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO