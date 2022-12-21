Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Related
Driver dead after getting shot in truck in Tennessee
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
WSMV
Man dies after shooting in car on County Hospital Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing active leads after a fatal shooting a 28-year-old in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. On Monday Julius Sanford was shot in a vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the gunman ran away from the vehicle after the shooting. According to the...
WKRN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
WSMV
Multiple crashes on icy roads in Robertson Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel were busy on Christmas as slick rural roads caused a handful of crashes in Robertson County overnight. According to Smokey Barn News, two rollover crashes were reported on Kinneys Road near the town of Adams, but no serious injuries were reported. Meanwhile, in Cross...
Pursuit in Nashville leads to recovery of drugs, stolen gun
A police pursuit led Metro police to recover more than 500 grams of marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to an arrest warrant.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
fox17.com
Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
Man charged with pulling knife on neighbor over parking spot
A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.
WSMV
Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26. The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets. Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared. The Gallatin...
Drugs, guns recovered after high speed chase in Nashville
An invalid license plate led Metro police officers on a high speed chase and a teenager taken into custody.
Metro police ID woman found shot, killed in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found dead in a creek Wednesday with at least one gunshot wound.
Smyrna police searching for 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
WSMV
13 displaced after fire at home in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Pennock Avenue on Monday. Seven adults and six children were impacted by the fire. Nashville Fire Department crews were called to the home around 4:20 p.m. When crews arrived,...
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
WSMV
House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead
Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24
Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
Comments / 1