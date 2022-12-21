ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man dies after shooting in car on County Hospital Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing active leads after a fatal shooting a 28-year-old in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. On Monday Julius Sanford was shot in a vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the gunman ran away from the vehicle after the shooting. According to the...
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
Multiple crashes on icy roads in Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel were busy on Christmas as slick rural roads caused a handful of crashes in Robertson County overnight. According to Smokey Barn News, two rollover crashes were reported on Kinneys Road near the town of Adams, but no serious injuries were reported. Meanwhile, in Cross...
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26. The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets. Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared. The Gallatin...
13 displaced after fire at home in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Pennock Avenue on Monday. Seven adults and six children were impacted by the fire. Nashville Fire Department crews were called to the home around 4:20 p.m. When crews arrived,...
House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.
