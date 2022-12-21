ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
MONROE, LA
KPLC TV

Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit. Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people. It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows....
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line

Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire

A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry re-opens

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. The Ferry was closed due to repairs and programming work conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard.
CAMERON, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana

Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles Memorial notifies patients of cybersecurity incident

Lake Charles Memorial Health System began mailing letters today to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. On Oct. 21, LCMHS’s information security team detected unusual activity involving its computer network. LCMH took immediate action to contain the activity and investigate its cause. On Oct. 25, 2022, LCMH learned that an unauthorized third party gained access to its network. LCMH took additional steps to investigate the incident, including reporting it to law enforcement and launching an investigation with independent experts. The investigation determined the unauthorized access to LCMH’s computer network occurred between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, during which time the unauthorized third party accessed or obtained certain files from its systems.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet

Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

