Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit. Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people. It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows....
Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line
Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
Driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Thursday
A Vinton man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, state police said.
Iowa woman accused of stealing two trucks at gunpoint, shooting two people
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is jailed after allegedly stealing two trucks at gunpoint and shooting two people as she escaped. Allison N. Miller, 28, stole the first truck Thursday afternoon at a business on Christman Road in Lake Charles, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Woman arrested after armed robbery, hit-and-run, shooting in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Calcasieu Parish woman was arrested after stealing a truck, driving it recklessly and shooting at least two people with a gun found inside it, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a local business on Christman Road in Lake Charles Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. […]
Authorities in Westlake Asking Residents to Check Outdoor Christmas Decorations and Report Damages to Police
Westlake, Louisiana – Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye is asking residents to check their inflatable Christmas decorations for damage. He indicated that there have been a few cases where Christmas decorations in Westlake, Louisiana were damaged by individuals. He is asking anyone who finds any damage to call Westlake...
Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
Cameron Ferry re-opens
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. The Ferry was closed due to repairs and programming work conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard.
Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Where is Santa? Track with NORAD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
Lake Charles Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas and New Year Holiday
Lake Charles Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas and New Year Holiday. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced its Christmas and New Year Holiday garbage pickup schedules. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022,...
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Lake Charles Memorial notifies patients of cybersecurity incident
Lake Charles Memorial Health System began mailing letters today to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. On Oct. 21, LCMHS’s information security team detected unusual activity involving its computer network. LCMH took immediate action to contain the activity and investigate its cause. On Oct. 25, 2022, LCMH learned that an unauthorized third party gained access to its network. LCMH took additional steps to investigate the incident, including reporting it to law enforcement and launching an investigation with independent experts. The investigation determined the unauthorized access to LCMH’s computer network occurred between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, during which time the unauthorized third party accessed or obtained certain files from its systems.
Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet
Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
