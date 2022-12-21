ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.

By Nick Halter
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Community Policy