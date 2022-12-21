"I felt for the first time that I had arrived" — Ray Allen said playing for the Boston Celtics was the pinnacle of his career

Allen also revealed the Miami Heat were "scared to death" of the Boston Celtics.

The description of Ray Allen ’s legacy depends on what era you became an NBA fan. Some are still relishing Ray-Ray’s best moments as the cornerstone of the Milwaukee Bucks , while others remember the man as one of the greatest Seattle Supersonics of all time. However, if we are to ask Allen himself, it was with the Boston Celtics where he reached legendary heights.

Ray found a home in Beantown

When the Celtics signed Allen in 2007, the storied franchise started something that would later become a trend in the NBA – the Big 3. For a superstar like Ray-Ray, playing alongside fellow perennial All-Stars like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce was uncharted territory. He knew he wouldn’t be the sole face of the team. But nevertheless, Allen enjoyed his time with the C’s.

In fact, as ironic as it may sound, Allen, despite the unconventional setup where he had to co-function with two fellow future Hall of Famers, revealed that at last, he finally felt like a star in Boston.

“ Nobody knew where Milwaukee was. People didn’t care, it was a small town. In Seattle, there was a little prestige because they won the title in the 70s. Seattle was hard to get to, but when people get there, they absolutely love it to death, ” Allen explained to NBA.com .

He continued, “ But when I got to Boston, I felt for the first time that I had arrived. You’re playing prime time ball on the East Coast, we were on (national) TV often, and it was the first time I had no anonymity. I felt embraced by a nation with the Celtics being a storied franchise. My affinity for that place, to be able to win my first championship, more than any (other) place it had shown me what basketball really means to people. ”

Miami feared Boston

In all fairness, it’s not hard to agree with Allen. Back then, that Celtics squad gained remarkable popularity and notoriety across the globe. But knowing Ray-Ray’s career, we couldn’t help but be intrigued about his thoughts on his stint with the Miami Heat, the team where he didn’t only have two, but three co-stars.

According to Allen, as far as being a championship team goes, Miami and Boston were alike in more ways than one. However, what he remembers the most was when he arrived in Miami was that the Heat actually feared Boston.

“ The interesting part is that I learned how afraid Miami was of Boston, ” Allen once revealed . “ These guys were scared to death of us. Everything we run, things that we did on a daily basis. They are similar teams because you could see the cohesiveness; you could see how the best players communicate and make sure they have ownership of the team. There is a lot of comraderies. ”

Be it Allen as an all-around scorer in Milwaukee, Allen as arguably the best shooting guard in the league in Seattle, Allen as a cold-blooded clutch player in Boston, or Allen as the fourth star in Miami, bottom line is, Ray Allen had an incredible career.