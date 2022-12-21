ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fantasy football Week 16 studs, duds and sleepers: D.J. Moore and Devin Singletary can star in this week's fantasy football playoffs

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you.

As the fantasy football playoffs roll on, you might have another weekend of sweating it out in front of the television to do. But you don’t have to come away from this weekend nearly as sweaty as you might imagine!

How is that possible? By getting familiar with the best starts and sits of the week. And we’re here to make your lives easier. Take our advice and which players to stay away from and which to ensure are in your lineups ahead of the big fantasy football weekend.

Here are our projected studs, duds and sleepers ahead of Week 15.

Studs

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are still in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, which means their feet will be on the gas down the stretch of the season. Don’t expect anything less than an MVP-type of performance from Mahomes against a Seahawks team that’s sliding.

RB Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

Henry is possibly the best back in the NFL, who is going up against arguably the worst defense in the league this week, the Houston Texans. When you put two and two together, it’s easy to see why Henry could be in for a huge week.

WR D.K. Metcalf – Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett is going to miss this weekend’s game thanks to a broken bone in his hand suffered against the 49ers last week. That leaves the door open for Metcalf to see a ton of targets on Saturday against Kansas City.

TE T.J. Hockenson – Minnesota Vikings

The targets are there and the production usually follows. On the heels of an “okay” Week 15, Hockenson will be in a good spot to get the job done vs. the Giants.

Duds

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Throwing on Green Bay is tough. I’m not buying that this is the game Tua and the Dolphins use to get back on track.

RB Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

Don’t buy all the way in on the rookie running back just yet. He had a career-best week on the ground against the Saints a week ago but is getting ready to face one of the stingiest run defenses in the league when the Falcons travel to Baltimore.

WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Commanders

McLaurin and the Commanders are getting ready to take the field against arguably the NFL’s best defense. I’m not saying he WON’T have a solid day against the Niners, but I wouldn’t count on it.

TE George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

With Deebo Samuel on the sideline with an injury, Kittle is more and more necessary if San Francisco wants to succeed on offense (as seen in his two-TD Week 15 performance). However, the Commanders are one of the league’s best at defending the tight end position. They’ll be locked in on Kittle.

Sleepers

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

If Jackson is available for this one, he’ll face an Atlanta defense that’s prone to giving up a good amount of yards and production to opposing offenses. There is a risk of rust here due to Jackson not having played in recent games because of injuries, but this is otherwise a sneaky-good play if you can look past that.

RB Devin Singletary – Buffalo Bills

Singletary’s stats on the season aren’t gaudy by any means. But as the lead back in Buffalo, it’s easy to imagine him making his way to the end zone against the Chicago Bears defense that’s allowed a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns this season.

WR D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers

Moore looks a lot better under Sam Darnold, so expect him to build off his strong Week 15 performance when the Panthers face the Lions this weekend.

TE Taysom Hill – New Orleans Saints

Hill’s been involved in New Orleans’ offensive attack the past couple of games. Over that time, he’s thrown for over 100 yards and a touchdown, has caught two passes for 35 yards and a score and rushed 10 times for 40 yards. Hill has usability all over the field and we shouldn’t be surprised to see the Saints continue featuring him.

