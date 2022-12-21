Bitter cold is coming for Christmas weekend, but not record-breaking cold

Jacksonville, Fl — Today and Thursday will be the warmest of the next several days, but it’s not going to be too balmy. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking clouds and isolated showers with temperatures only climbing to the mid-60s.

A few light showers are possible overnight into Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday will be our warmest day of the week, as temperatures climb to around 70 degrees with cloud cover and a few showers.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Early Friday is when the powerful front moves through. High temperatures will be in the morning, as skies will clear out and we turn partly sunny. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s to the 40s in the afternoon.

Temps keep falling into the night with clear skies. Christmas Eve morning will be in the 20s and 30s early, and only climbing to the low 40s. Christmas morning will be bitter cold as well with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures only climbing to the mid-40s. While this won’t be record-breaking cold, it will certainly be one of the coldest Christmases in recent memory.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Wednesday Morning, December 21 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.