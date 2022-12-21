Read full article on original website
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
Orbea Updates Lightweight Rise Electric MTB Range For 2023
Spanish bike manufacturer Orbea has updated its Rise electric mountain bike range. Among the updates on the e-MTB are a new electric motor, as well as a slew of new components optimized to deliver more performance and lighter weight. The Rise first made its debut back in 2021, and is touted as one of the lightest e-MTBs available. It also packs top-tier performance, and the 2023 version is better than ever before. Let's take a closer look.
Hybrid Or Electric Power: Toyota's Dilemma
Toyota is the world's largest automobile manufacturer by production and sales. Thanks to its commitment to quality and the efficiency of its factories around the world, this Japanese manufacturer is known in every single country. It has a strong presence on five continents through manufacturing factories and design centers. Much...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Uses V2L Capability To Power Remote Reindeer Farm
Hyundai has found an interesting way to promote the Ioniq 5's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology: powering a reindeer farm in Norway's Arctic region. Located in the remote and freezing wilderness outside of Tromsø, deep inside Norway's Arctic Circle, the reindeer farm was powered for three days—but not continuously—by the Ioniq 5, which also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cozy dinner.
Electric Cars: 2022 Year In Review, Plus 2023 Predictions
What is one trend in the automotive space that really took off this year? Why?. Stacy Noblet’s prediction about Fleet EV adoption really hit. Autonomy, Hertz, Spring Free, Inspiration, Enterprise, etc. (Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022) Did the industry anticipate that happening? Why or why not?. Stacy Noblet,...
EV Battery Market: LFP Chemistry Reached 31% Share In September
The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry nearly doubled its share in the global passenger xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) battery market since January 2021, but it's very China-centric. According to Adamas Intelligence, LFP's share increased from 17% in January 2021 to 26% in January 2022 and most recently accelerated to...
Watch This Dude Transform His E-Bike Into A Snowplow
With winter well and truly upon us, you'd be lucky if you could squeeze in a quick ride without having to walk through snowy patches of snow every now and then. While most of the folks dealing with snow-laden roads would result to snowmobiles or bicycle trainers in their living rooms, this dude from Canada really, really wanted some Vietnamese food, and was adamant on riding his bike to get some takeout.
Get Your E-Bike Ready For Snow With FasterBikes' S-Trax Snowbike Kit
Depending on where in the world you're from at this time of the year, you're either out riding your usual bike on chilly paved roads, or your bike is tucked away in a corner of your garage, while you're snuggled up beside the fireplace longing for sunny days to return. If you fall into the latter category, and really want to keep riding your bike despite the snowy weather, well, you could get yourself a fat bike, or even a small snowmobile.
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
Tesla Model Y Broke The Best Selling Car Record From 1969 In Norway
The Tesla Model Y has just smashed a huge sales record in Norway, reaching a volume unheard of since 1969. According to the official data, so far this year, nearly 17,000 new Tesla Model Y were registered in the country (16,921 as of December 23). That's the highest number of...
Tesla Model 3 Hearse Revealed By Dutch Limo Maker
Derks, a hearse and limo maker based in the Netherlands, has revealed its latest custom build. Taking a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the company fully transformed it into a hearse. Despite the added weight and longer wheelbase, Derks insists its Model 3 hearse still has over 200 miles of real-world range.
BYD Atto 3 Positively Surprises In Range Test
The BYD Atto 3, a C-segment crossover/SUV, which in China is known as the BYD Yuan Plus, is one of the hottest BEVs on the market right now. In November, it noted nearly 30,000 sales. It's already available in several countries, including Australia, and soon is expected to be sold...
