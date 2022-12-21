Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Salvation Army headquarters closed due to pipe burst
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bursting water pipes at the Grand Island Salvation Army's headquarters have left the building closed for the time being. According to the Salvation Army, leadership received word early Monday morning of flooding while they were away from the office for the Christmas holiday. Extensive flooding...
NebraskaTV
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island casino opens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Central Nebraska's first casino since voters approved gambling is now open. The Grand Island Casino Resort held a ribbon cutting Tuesday. Multiple local state senators, and representatives from Fonner Park, Elite Casino Resorts, Grand Island Casino Resorts, and the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) gave short speeches about the new business in town.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man arrested after firing gunshots
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in jail after reportedly firing gunshots Christmas morning. Isaac Aragon, 26, was arrested for unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and criminal mischief. Just before 6 a.m. Christmas morning, Grand...
NebraskaTV
Archway remains closed due to broken water pipe
KEARNEY, Neb. — A broken water pipe is to blame for the temporary closure of the Archway in Kearney. The Archway said it will stay closed until a repair can be made.
NebraskaTV
Homeless shelter evacuated Christmas night due to broken sprinkler line
HASTINGS, Neb. — A homeless shelter had to be evacuated Christmas night after officials discovered a broken sprinkler line inside. Hastings Fire and Rescue said they responded to an alert around 9 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Mission Avenue. Responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Officials determined it was not safe to provide electrical service and disconnected the power. They said without power conditions were unsafe and the building was evacuated.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: One seriously injured after Tuesday morning crash involving two semis
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — One person suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Odessa. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:35 a.m. to mile marker 262 eastbound -- one mile west of the Odessa exit to a crash between two semis. NSP said the crash involved two semis and one rear-ended the other. The semi to the rear then jack-knifed and went into the ditch.
NebraskaTV
Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room
AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
NebraskaTV
Christmas Eve tragedy avoided, thanks to smoke detectors
KEARNEY, Neb. — Smoke detectors have been credited with preventing what would have been a Christmas Eve tragedy. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) said they were dispatched to a house fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday. According to KVFD, the fire was under control within minutes and the damage was contained. Officials said the smoke detector system worked flawlessly and alerted the family of the danger while they were sleeping. KVFD said the fire was believed to have started due to a failure in the fire place chimney system. Fire officials said this was another reminder of how important smoke alarms are in your home.
