KEARNEY, Neb. — Smoke detectors have been credited with preventing what would have been a Christmas Eve tragedy. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) said they were dispatched to a house fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday. According to KVFD, the fire was under control within minutes and the damage was contained. Officials said the smoke detector system worked flawlessly and alerted the family of the danger while they were sleeping. KVFD said the fire was believed to have started due to a failure in the fire place chimney system. Fire officials said this was another reminder of how important smoke alarms are in your home.

