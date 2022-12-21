Read full article on original website
Parkinson’s Disease: Prevalence can be 50% more than previous estimates
A new study published on Thursday found that approximately 90,000 older Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. Dr. Michael Okun, chair of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, has stated that due to the rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and the associated costs of treatment and lost income, everyone will be affected by the condition in some way.
Alzheimer’s Disease: Stranded dolphins may have neurological impairment
New research reveals that the brains of three separate stranded dolphin species show classic Alzheimer’s disease indicators in humans. The stranding of dolphins may result from a neurological impairment, comparable to that caused by Alzheimer’s disease. Stranded Dolphins May Suffer Alzheimer’s Disease. The European Journal of Neuroscience...
Potential fentanyl vaccine: Experts hope for positive research as US faces opioid crisis
In the fight against the nation’s drug overdose crisis, a vaccine against Fentanyl may soon be available. Dr. Colin Haile, who leads a team of researchers at the University of Houston, described the current situation as interesting. We have developed a vaccination that can protect against Fentanyl. Fentanyl Vaccine.
Google reveals top health-related researches; What do people want to know?
This month, Google issued its annual Year in the Search list, which shows which search phrases witnessed the greatest increases in popularity over the past year. The compilation provides insight into what internet users throughout the world were interested in, curious about, and concerned about in 2022. This year, one...
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
Having Dementia can be avoided by constantly studying, research reveals
Researchers from Stanford University and the University of Tokyo predicted that by 2043, there would be fewer dementia patients in Japan than in 2016 when there were 5.1 million cases. The researchers employed cutting-edge statistical methods to create their estimates after thoroughly analyzing the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and...
