Some significant federal funding has been secured for a new breakwall in Dunkirk Harbor. Mayor Willie Rosas announced during Tuesday's Common Council meeting that the city will be receiving $4.75 million for the project. Rosas got word of the funding Tuesday morning from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer's Office. He says the city has had issues with damage in the area of the harbor for decades...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO