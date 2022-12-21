Read full article on original website
Rosas Announces Federal Funding for New Breakwall in Dunkirk Harbor
Some significant federal funding has been secured for a new breakwall in Dunkirk Harbor. Mayor Willie Rosas announced during Tuesday's Common Council meeting that the city will be receiving $4.75 million for the project. Rosas got word of the funding Tuesday morning from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer's Office. He says the city has had issues with damage in the area of the harbor for decades...
Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
