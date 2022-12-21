ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive by New Year's

California residents can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 before the end of 2022 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been sent out to certain eligible Californians since Dec. 19 and will continue to be issued through New Year's Eve. The final waves of this payment, consisting of direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, are set to be sent by the end of January, according to the state government's website.
You could still be getting a one-time $1,050 payment from the state

Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come

How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?

Extra Social Security payment coming to many California residents this month

Photo of money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Do you receive Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes

California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
State housing market continues decline

The demand for housing in California continued to fall in November, as home sales reached their lowest rate in more than 15 years. The state’s housing market last month also experienced its largest year-over-year sales drop in at least 40 years, mostly because of rising interest rates and concerns about a possible recession, according to the California Realtors Association.
New California laws you need to know in 2023

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
California Department of Motor Vehicles Highlights New 2023 Laws – Includes Veteran Designation on Driver’s Licenses, New Law Eliminates the $5 Fee for Obtaining a Military “VETERAN” Designation

December 27, 2022 - Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants Californians to be aware of several new laws taking effect in the new year. The laws listed below take effect on January 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted. Notable Changes in 2023. Online Driver’s License Renewal...
California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California

I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
California’s New Pay Transparency Law Requires Job Postings to List Pay Range

In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
