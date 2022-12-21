California residents can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 before the end of 2022 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been sent out to certain eligible Californians since Dec. 19 and will continue to be issued through New Year's Eve. The final waves of this payment, consisting of direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, are set to be sent by the end of January, according to the state government's website.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO