A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest City
Bangor Maine Mural in downtown BangorPhoto byZachary Edmundson/UpsplashonUnsplash. If you're planning a trip to Bangor, Maine, there are plenty of exciting things to see and do! From visiting historic landmarks to experiencing the great outdoors, Bangor has something for everyone. Here are ten must-do activities in Bangor:
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Someone Paid a Whopping $8.25 Million for This Gorgeous Maine Luxury Outdoor Oasis of a Home
One of Mane's most exquisite homes that have been on the market for a few years has finally sold for a big number. You might have even come across this place before when looking at dream homes on Zillow. Well, Legacy Properties Sotheby International Realty announced the sale of a...
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
foxbangor.com
City of Bangor warming centers for Friday
BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
foxbangor.com
Bangor firefighters talk working on Christmas Day
BANGOR — On Christmas day. Presents are unwrapped, families and loved ones come together to spend time together and creating memories. However, for the C-Crew at Fire One in Bangor, celebrate Christmas a bit differently. Instead, they are out and about stopping fires, responding to medical emergencies and participate in rescue missions.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
wabi.tv
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
wabi.tv
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
Q106.5
