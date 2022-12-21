ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned

Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
CORNVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

City of Bangor warming centers for Friday

BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor firefighters talk working on Christmas Day

BANGOR — On Christmas day. Presents are unwrapped, families and loved ones come together to spend time together and creating memories. However, for the C-Crew at Fire One in Bangor, celebrate Christmas a bit differently. Instead, they are out and about stopping fires, responding to medical emergencies and participate in rescue missions.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

