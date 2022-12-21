ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDW-TV

South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and Currytown Road in Edgefield County, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man Monday. At 1:28 a.m., officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident

With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home

Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man early Friday in connection to a shooting that killed his neighbor in Piedmont. Dennis Rodney Ferguson is accused by deputies of killing Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, early Friday morning. Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville …. Greenville County Sheriff's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hearing scheduled today for Tanglewood Middle School shooting suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A detention hearing is scheduled for the 12-year-old who is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. The student, whose name is not being released due to his age, is accused of fatally shooting Jamari Jackson, 12, on March 31, 2022, inside the Greenville County School.

