Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and Currytown Road in Edgefield County, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
WYFF4.com
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenville County deputy car, runs off, deputies say
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a driver who slammed into a Greenville County deputy's vehicle and then ran off. Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Lane at Old Bleachery Road. Ridgeway said the crash involved the deputy's 2010 Crown...
Upstate Deputy injured in hit and run, Christmas night
The search continues for a driver who left the scene of a wreck that sent a Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital, Christmas night.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man Monday. At 1:28 a.m., officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office identifies victim in stabbing investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the stabbing death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. According to authorities, the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a stabbing victim. Authorities say they arrived at the scene on Camel Street […]
Man dies after power failure at his home in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died from a power failure at his home on Christmas Eve as a result of the recent winter storm Elliot.
WYFF4.com
Body of missing 91-year-old Anderson County man found, coroner says
A 91-year-old man who walked outside of his home Christmas night has been found dead, according to Deputy Coroner Ty Blackwell with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. The coroner identified the man as Marvin Eugene Henley, of Anderson. The Coroner said Henley went outside of his home around 10 p.m....
2nd death after Greenwood apartment shooting
The death toll now stands at two in at an apartment shooting in Greenwood. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning just 1:30AM, as man and another woman were getting into a vehicle at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments in Greenwood.
WRDW-TV
Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident
With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed overnight by Greenville County neighbor, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A shooting early Friday morning left a man dead and his neighbor arrested, deputies said. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, of Piedmont, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they were called about a shooting around 3:45 a.m....
Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina
On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville, South Carolina, after a report of a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, and the area was promptly evacuated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
wspa.com
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man early Friday in connection to a shooting that killed his neighbor in Piedmont. Dennis Rodney Ferguson is accused by deputies of killing Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, early Friday morning. Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville …. Greenville County Sheriff's...
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment
With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
Suspect arrested in deadly Columbia County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
Investigators arrested a man earlier this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.
WYFF4.com
Hearing scheduled today for Tanglewood Middle School shooting suspect
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A detention hearing is scheduled for the 12-year-old who is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. The student, whose name is not being released due to his age, is accused of fatally shooting Jamari Jackson, 12, on March 31, 2022, inside the Greenville County School.
2 dead, including unborn child, 1 injured in Greenwood shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
Comments / 0