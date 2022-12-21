Border cities prepare for Title 42 battle, how to deal with grief: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Border cities prepare as fight over Title 42 reaches Supreme Court.

Plus, El Paso Times and USA TODAY Border Reporter Lauren Villagran has the latest from Juarez, Mexico, as migrants wait for a clear decision on the Title 42 border policy, Ukraine's president visits Washington, USA TODAY Finance Reporter Elisabeth Buchwald looks at proposed changes to help Americans save for retirement, USA TODAY Wellness Reporter David Oliver talks about his experience grieving during the holidays, and USA TODAY Movie Critic Brian Truitt gives some of his favorite movies of the year.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Wednesday, the 21st of December 2022. Today, the latest from the southern border as Title 42 hangs in limbo. Plus, new laws could be on the way to help Americans save for retirement, and we'll hear how to support grieving loved ones during the holidays.

The Supreme Court this week temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from ending the pandemic era Title 42 immigration policy. Title 42 allows customs and border protection agents to expel migrants, without the usual legal review, to their home countries, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities. The Biden Administration announced earlier this year that it intended to wind down the policy, as the impact of the virus faded. The Biden Administration responded to the Supreme Court yesterday saying, Conservative states that want to keep Title 42 have no business standing in the way of the decision. A more lasting decision from the High Court is expected in the coming days. Until then, thousands of migrants wait across the border in Mexico, while El Paso, Texas has declared a state of emergency as border patrol encounters in the region reach 2,500 per day.

To better get a sense of what is happening on the southern border this week, I'm now joined by El Paso Times and USA TODAY Border Reporter Lauren Villagran, who is reporting from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Lauren, thanks so much for joining me.

Lauren Villagran:

Yeah, thanks Taylor.

Taylor Wilson:

So Lauren, what's the scene like there on the border in El Paso and across the way in Juárez as migrants wait for Title 42 to end?

Lauren Villagran:

Right. So even before Title 42 comes to an end, if it comes to an end this year, El Paso was seeing very high levels of migration through the city, to the city, on the order of 2,500 people per day encountered by border patrol and processed by border patrol. After folks receive a background check, if the border patrol determines that they have a claim to pursue in the United States, Taylor, they're released. And our network of nonprofit shelters and faith-based shelters can handle on the order of about 1,000 to 1,100 people per day, working really hard. But at the level that we had seen migration in this community, there just weren't enough shelters. So mayors and border communities have to make a choice, and for the El Paso mayor, it was a difficult choice, in part because there was some concern in this community that Republican governor, Greg Abbott, would then have carte blanche to do the work of his Operation Lone Star in this community. And that has included sending National Guard troops to the border, in some cases, military vehicles. And in fact, that's what we see in El Paso.

As of Monday night, the National Guard arrived at a particular point along the border, where many migrants were lining up to seek asylum. And they basically have installed razor wire along the banks of the river, and dozens of Humvees and other military vehicles, many dozens of soldiers. And what we've seen, Taylor, is that the migrants are still crossing the river. They're on the North Bank, which is the United States, where they have a legal right to seek asylum. And they're lining up at the concertina wire. There are other points along the border where the fence can be opened, and people are entering there. So it's unclear how effective this particular show of force is going to be, but that's the situation right now in El Paso.

Taylor Wilson:

Lauren, I'm wondering if you can talk a bit about the risks to people crossing the border, and their journey to get to the border in the first place.

Lauren Villagran:

Migrants who are arriving in Ciudad Juárez in Northern Mexico, where I am right now, just on the other side of El Paso, have been through a lot in many cases. I have met Haitian people who have come from South America. I have met a Peruvian family yesterday who traveled from Peru. And a few days ago, we met a large number of Nicaraguan migrants, who had been rescued by the Mexican National Guard after being held against their will in Durango. Migrants who have to travel through Central America and Mexico often have run-ins with organized crime. Women faced sexual assault, they faced kidnapping, extortion, including by authorities. So the folks that have made it to Juárez, and are crossing the river to seek asylum, are often in desperate need of safety.

Taylor Wilson:

Lauren, what impact could a Title 42 policy change have on the challenge that many businesses here in the US face in filling low-wage jobs?

Lauren Villagran:

That's an interesting question. I think what you're pointing to is what border representatives have often said is a failure of broader immigration reform, because the asylum process really shouldn't be used as a process to come to the United States for the sole purpose of working. We have processes for that, but we also know that the United States provides a certain number of work visas for agricultural purposes, and for business, and that the demand for labor in the United States far outpaces the visas available to workers to come here.

Taylor Wilson:

Lauren, you come to us from Mexico right now, and I wonder if you could talk a little bit about the Mexican perspective on this. So many migrants travel from Central America and other places to Mexico, as they wait to make asylum claims. What is Mexico's plan for its own migration policies if Title 42 is lifted?

Lauren Villagran:

Well Taylor, we know that any US attempt to slow migration to the Southwest border, or in any way limit access to the border, or limit access to asylum requires Mexico's cooperation. So regardless of Mexico's internal policies, we know the Biden administration is in talks right now with Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador on several points related to northern migration through Mexico. Even Title 42, Taylor, it's based on an agreement with Mexico. So the United States returns Mexican nationals, both through deportation and quick expulsion under Title 42, but it also returns other nationalities.

Taylor Wilson:

Lauren Villagran covers the border and immigration for the USA TODAY Network, and joining me from Juárez, Mexico. Lauren, thanks so much for making the time.

Lauren Villagran:

Thank you, Taylor.

Taylor Wilson:

You can read more at elpasotimes.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress today. It's his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded his country in February. During their meeting, Biden will commit an additional $2 billion in US Security Aid to send patriot anti-missile equipment to Ukraine. The Patriot system can shoot down aircraft or ballistic missiles in all weather conditions; something Ukraine is desperate for to counter Russian missiles and drones. Meanwhile, Congress is also set to vote on an additional $45 billion in aid, on top of the $68 billion the US has already sent. The Zelensky meeting comes after White House Spokesman John Kirby said last week that the Biden Administration has no expectation the war will end this winter.

A package of proposed changes to help Americans save more for retirement could soon be the law. The changes, part of the Secure Act 2.0, are included in a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Producer, PJ Elliott spoke with USA TODAY Finance Reporter Elizabeth Buchwald to find out more.

PJ Elliott:

Elisabeth, thanks for joining 5 Things.

Elisabeth Buchwald:

Thanks for having me, as always.

PJ Elliott:

So what are some of the changes that we're seeing in the Secure Act 2.0?

Elisabeth Buchwald:

A lot of really interesting changes. So one that I think people care about a lot is that you won't be required to take withdrawals from a 401(k) or IRA until you're 75. Right now, it's 72, so it buys you an extra three years there. Well, with that, you'll have to be withdrawing more money in a shorter period of time. But there's also this provision that will automatically enroll people in 401(k) plans. So the way it's set up right now, is if your company has a 401(k) matching plan, you have to opt into it. But with this new bill, if it passes, you won't have to opt in, and you'll actually have to opt out. It's interesting, this bill allows for people who are paying off student loan debt, normally, they have to make the decision between retirement and paying off the loans. And with this bill, they could continue to pay off student loan debt, except that will count as a match for their retirement.

PJ Elliott:

When would all of this go into effect?

Elisabeth Buchwald:

So it varies on when the legislation would take effect. There's a lot of different parts of it. But I think the part that is most important is the required distribution age, minimum distribution age. So if it passes, it would immediately go from 72 to 73 in 2023, and then to 75, starting on January 1 2033. So there's kind of some built-in time to get the changes into effect. So it's not all an immediate change.

PJ Elliott:

Elizabeth, thanks so much. Appreciate your time.

Elisabeth Buchwald:

Thank you.

Taylor Wilson:

The holidays are here. And for people who have lost a loved one, they're grief may be more intense right now. Audio Producer Shannon Rae Green spoke with USA TODAY Wellness Reporter David Oliver about what experts say is the best way to support loved ones, and even yourself through the grieving process.

Shannon Rae Green:

David, thank you so much for being on the podcast.

David Oliver:

Of course, thank you so much for having me.

Shannon Rae Green:

David, I know you're grieving yourself. I'm so sorry about the loss of your father.

David Oliver:

Thank you very much for your condolence, I appreciate it. My dad died back in May, so it's been a very strange year, a very quick illness.

Shannon Rae Green:

What have you learned from your own experience, from experts that you've had in your stories, and from other people about how to prepare for grief?

David Oliver:

It's something that you can't always predict how you're going to feel. I think the best thing to do is to listen to your gut and do what you're comfortable with. And don't feel like you need to do things or act a certain way that's inauthentic to you and how you're experiencing things. Remember that this is one holiday season; it's not every holiday season. And depending how close you are to that grief, it might feel a bit more intense. And some years might be different than others as well, so you have to kind of take things one day at a time.

Shannon Rae Green:

Having a new tradition involve losing someone that's normally at your table is just a different kind of painfulness.

David Oliver:

Absolutely. I know from just my own experience of Thanksgiving this past year without my dad, it was very strange to not have him at the table, to not be able to go see him. Usually, I would talk to him when I was tired of talking to anybody else, and it was weird to not have him there. But I also learned to make new traditions, and talk to other people, and think about him, but move on in a different way.

Shannon Rae Green:

There's a lot that's said about how to be there for someone when they're going through grief of any kind, but the loss of a parent, I think is a particularly huge milestone in any person's life. But I think that there's no playbook.

David Oliver:

Sometimes the way that grief affects you can surprise you. I was very close with my dad, but I also didn't talk to him every day, but I feel the loss every day. It's just an interesting way that that's manifested. It's just something that was once there, was not. It's like a piece of me isn't around, and I'm learning to live without a piece of me.

That said, I think I also wake up every day. I eat, I go to work, I see friends, I go on dates. I live my life. What I've learned just by living and also speaking to experts for stories is that, a main thing you need to do is to try not to minimize somebody's loss, or to try to speed up or streamline the process for them. It's going to be what it's going to be, and you have to let the person sort of guide you on what they need. But they may not always tell you what they need. So it's a lot of waiting for clues, and trying to be as helpful as you can, but also give somebody space to figure out what they need. You also can't expect the person to be exactly who they were before, because they are not, but they can also be super resilient.

Shannon Rae Green:

I think your piece came out about a month ago, and I remember telling you that I felt that I grieve in similar ways, and that it really made me feel less alone. David, do you think writing this helped with your grieving process?

David Oliver:

It did. As a writer, I've wanted to write about his death, and his illness, and the grieving process. I have found it difficult. I feel like I've been getting a lot of things out. But then I found the pieces with the most clarity have come after I've gone for a run, and I've been in the shower, and I've been like, "Oh yes, I have to do this. I know exactly how to structure this. This is it." And I think it's come sporadically, but this is one of those times where I was like, "Oh, I have the exact structure for this. I want to try this." But I found it good to write. I've healed a bit, I think, through this process.

Shannon Rae Green:

David, thank you so much for being on the podcast today, and in particular, for being vulnerable with us. I'm wishing you and your family all the best.

David Oliver:

Of course. Thanks so much, Shannon. You, too.

Taylor Wilson:

You can find a link to David Oliver's story about mourning his father in the show description.

It's a weird time for movies. Not everything is in theaters, not everything is on streaming, and there are all kinds of movies that seem to not even be made anymore. Still, USA TODAY Movie Critic Brian Truitt is mostly hopeful about this year in movies, and joins me now with some of his favorites of 2022. Brian, thanks for stopping by.

Brian Truitt:

Thanks for having me.

Taylor Wilson:

So Brian, it seems like one theme this year was the blockbuster. You write that this was a great year for big movies, not just in quantity, but also quality. What were some of your favorites?

Brian Truitt:

It is kind of a cool year for blockbusters, because we didn't have any for a few years 'cause of the pandemic, 'cause we were all stuck at home and we had to watch Black Widow on Disney+, on whatever screen we could. But this was the first year where, we're still going through COVID, but people really came back to the theaters. Tom Cruise's "Top Gun Maverick" brought people back to the theaters in a big way, and the thing was really good, better than it had any right to be, really. That was kind of the themes. I mean, we have a lot of blockbusters and some of them are good, some of them are guilty pleasures, some of them are popcorn movies. But the stuff that came out this year was actually good. And people might disagree with me, but I feel like a lot of it was better than the Oscar baby stuff.

Taylor Wilson:

Brian, your top movie of the year is a foreign language Indian film called "RRR." I'm sure this is going to surprise a lot of people. It might not even be on their radar, but you write that it's a, "genre-smashing action masterpiece." Brian, what do you mean by that, and tell us a little about why this movie excites you?

Brian Truitt:

I mean, it is the best action film I've seen since "Mad Max: Fury Road." And it is one of those films that, again, like you said, not many people even know this movie exists, and it's wrong because it should. Outside of America, and in India and everything, it is this huge blockbuster box office champion. We don't get a lot of those here. We might have some people who watch Indian cinema, and it's like a niche thing, or Bollywood. Some people over here watch it just because they love it, but it's not a thing that a lot of people watch. It showed up on Netflix in May. So on some random weekday night where I didn't have anything else to watch, I watched. I was freaking amazed. I was up until 4 o'clock in the morning watching this, three hours of this thing. I was just like, I've never seen anything like it. It's hard to explain, but it's just, I see a lot of movies. I like some movies, I don't like a lot of other movies, but this movie was just... I was giddy.

Taylor Wilson:

All right. Brian Truitt is the movie critic for USA TODAY. Thanks so much.

Brian Truitt:

Thank you.

Taylor Wilson:

