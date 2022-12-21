ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Harbour Beach, FL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wogx.com

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?

Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
FLORIDA STATE
People

Florida Teen Allegedly Beat Relative With a Frying Pan and Stabbed Her After She Told Him to Clean His Room

Tobias Brewer, 17, allegedly admitted he attacked his guardian because she told him to clean his room and she was "constantly harping about it," police say Authorities have charged a Florida teen with the attempted murder of his court-appointed guardian, after he allegedly beat her to the brink of death because she told him to clean his room. According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the suspect has been identified as Tobias "Toby" Brewer. The report states police discovered the victim laying on the laundry room floor,...
COCOA, FL
wogx.com

Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
wogx.com

Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
ORLANDO, FL
ourquadcities.com

Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
DES MOINES, IA
New York Post

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending offer was in the works in November following a $95,000 price cut. The home is expected to close on Monday at the asking price of $1,595,000. The move comes a year after Chapman got married to Francie Frane, who he met six months after Beth’s passing in June 2019 and who also lost her spouse,...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

How cold? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Freeze warnings are again in effect tonight into Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s north of Orlando where Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will remain cold Sunday with highs mostly in the 40s.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport

Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy