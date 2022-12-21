Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Charged In Missing Child Alert Case Of 13-Year-Old Boy
A 40-year-old Florida woman has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody, and multiple felony drug offenses in the case of a missing 13-year-old boy. In the early morning hours of December 23, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department responded to
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?
Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
$41 Million Winning Florida Lotto Ticket Sold At Publix Location On Christmas Eve
A $41,000,000 million Florida Lotto lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery’s website. That’s a lot of zeros. According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the Lotto QuickPick was purchased at Publix, located at 3015 Pine Island
Florida Teen Allegedly Beat Relative With a Frying Pan and Stabbed Her After She Told Him to Clean His Room
Tobias Brewer, 17, allegedly admitted he attacked his guardian because she told him to clean his room and she was "constantly harping about it," police say Authorities have charged a Florida teen with the attempted murder of his court-appointed guardian, after he allegedly beat her to the brink of death because she told him to clean his room. According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the suspect has been identified as Tobias "Toby" Brewer. The report states police discovered the victim laying on the laundry room floor,...
Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
Florida Condo Association President Arrested Again On More Video Voyeurism Charges
Readers of The Free Press may remember when we first reported on 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association, who was arrested and booked on four counts of video voyeurism. Add nine new charges to the list. Robert W. Orr
Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The arctic cold front has arrived in Central Florida. Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees in some spots around Central Florida overnight. Many Floridians are waking up to the first freezing temperatures they have seen in Florida in almost a decade. Saturday and Sunday have both...
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending offer was in the works in November following a $95,000 price cut. The home is expected to close on Monday at the asking price of $1,595,000. The move comes a year after Chapman got married to Francie Frane, who he met six months after Beth’s passing in June 2019 and who also lost her spouse,...
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
How cold? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Freeze warnings are again in effect tonight into Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s north of Orlando where Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will remain cold Sunday with highs mostly in the 40s.
Volunteers deliver Christmas meals, gifts to seniors in Seminole County
This Christmas, Seminole County "Meals on Wheels" volunteers brought a little holiday cheer to local seniors. Michael McKee, "Meals on Wheels" of Seminole County executive director, says often this is the only human contact a client gets each day.
Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport
Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
Special election dates set for seat vacated by Joe Harding who resigned following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a March 7 special primary and a May 16 special election to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, an Ocala Republican who resigned after being indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. DeSantis issued an executive order...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
