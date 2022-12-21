ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads

To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
State seeks input on internet speed from area residents

Residents of south-central Missouri are being asked by the Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide information about the accuracy of a map that shows access to high-speed internet or gaps in service.
